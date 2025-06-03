Born to Rant: Springsteen’s Truth to Power Screed Is the Rallying Cry We Need | Guest Column

Shakespeare knew it centuries ago: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” Trump’s response to Bruce Springsteen’s warnings given from a stage in Manchester came quick—loud, erratic, and dripping with grievance. Was this the voice of presidential confidence, or was it the howl of a man watching the walls close in? When power is secure, it whispers. When it’s scared, it shouts. And Trump’s over-the-top denials say the quiet part out loud: he’s terrified.

—

On January 19, 1967, inside the cavernous walls of Studio One at EMI’s Abbey Road Studios, John Lennon and Paul McCartney sat side by side, piecing together what would become the final track of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Lennon, hunched over his acoustic guitar, sang the haunting opening lines of “A Day in the Life,” while McCartney accompanied him on piano.

When he reached the line “I’d love to turn you on,” the two young songwriters shared a knowing glance. They were fully aware that this phrase would raise eyebrows and likely provoke the BBC, who indeed banned the song for its perceived drug references. Yet, for the Beatles, this line was less about promoting drug use and more about signaling a cultural awakening — a call to consciousness that mirrored the societal shifts of the 1960s. This shift helped fuel a movement that forced the United States to abandon the war in Vietnam — unable to sustain a battle both abroad and at home, America gave in, leaving Vietnam to the Vietnamese.

This moment in the studio encapsulated the Beatles’ evolving role as not just musicians but as commentators on and catalysts for change. Their music was beginning to reflect a deeper engagement with the world around them, challenging norms and encouraging listeners to question not only their parents, but the status quo.

This spirit of defiance is also evident in George Harrison’s “Taxman,” a biting critique of the British government’s taxation policies. Frustrated by the exorbitant taxes levied on the band’s earnings, Harrison channeled his discontent into a song that pulled no punches in excoriating Great Britain under Harold Wilson, laying bare the inequities of the system. “Taxman” stands as an early example of the Beatles using their platform to address political issues, setting the stage for the more overtly socially conscious music that would follow.

Fast forward through the decades, and the echoes of that Abbey Road rebellion grew louder. From the psychedelic haze of the ‘60s to the hard-edged protest anthems of the ‘70s, ‘80s, and beyond, artists have kept their fingers on the pulse of unrest — using music not as a soothing balm but as a blaring siren.

Jimi Hendrix’s “Machine Gun” wasn’t just a song; it was a searing lament for Vietnam, a raw, electrified howl of anguish that warned of the blood-soaked cost of war. The Clash’s “Guns of Brixton” captured the clenched fists and breaking glass of racial tension and economic despair in Thatcher’s Britain, a warning shot fired not from a rifle, but from a Fender Precision Bass landing in a collective of record players and ricochetting in the heart of the streets, lighting torches of awareness held high by both kids and adults.

Bruce Springsteen, ever the chronicler of the American condition, has long carried that torch. His “Death to My Hometown” is a bitter reckoning with the economic devastation wrought by greed and indifference, while “The Ghost of Tom Joad” resurrects Steinbeck’s specter of the dispossessed, a haunting reminder that the struggle for dignity and justice is far from over.

These songs don’t just warn—they witness. They record the heartbeat of rebellion, the collective refusal to let power go unchallenged. And they remind us that music, when wielded with purpose, can shake the foundations of the ‘system’.

And that foundation wasn’t just shaken — Bruce rocked it.

On May 14, 2025, at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena, Springsteen opened his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour with a fiery denunciation of Donald Trump’s administration, labeling it “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.” He implored the audience to “raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring,” warning that America’s foundational values were under siege. He accused the administration of rolling back civil rights, stifling free speech, and aligning with dictators over democratic allies. These remarks were not offhanded—they were recorded and released days later as part of his live EP, “Land of Hope and Dreams,” which also featured a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Chimes of Freedom,” reinforcing his message of resistance.

Trump’s response was swift and vitriolic. On Truth Social, he lashed out, calling Springsteen “a pushy, obnoxious JERK” and a “dried-out ‘prune’ of a rocker,” even mocking his appearance. He demanded that Springsteen “KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country,” and later suggested investigating him and other artists like Beyoncé and Oprah for their support of Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign—alleging, without evidence, that they were illegally paid for endorsements.

But Springsteen wasn’t alone. Artists like Neil Young and Eddie Vedder rallied to his defense, denouncing Trump’s attacks and affirming the importance of free expression. The American Federation of Musicians also stood in solidarity, emphasizing that musicians have the right to speak out against injustice.

—

In the aftermath of 9/11, musicians came together at the Concert for the Heroes — their voices unified, rallying beneath the flag of freedom. They sang not just for America, but for the shared humanity that terrorism tried to shatter. I often wonder: if Jimi Hendrix were alive, what would he have made of it all? His blistering, feedback-laden “Star-Spangled Banner” at Woodstock wasn’t just a national anthem—it was a battle cry, a raw, unflinching “f-you” to anyone who threatened our American ideology.

Today, we’re fighting a different kind terrorism — one that doesn’t come from distant shores, but rises from within. It erodes truth, fans the flames of hate, and chips away at the foundation of democracy itself.

Who better to sound the alarm than Bruce Springsteen? His voice is the call to arms we need — a reminder that freedom isn’t just a flag we wave, but a fight we must wage.