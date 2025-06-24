BTS ARMY Documentary ‘Forever We Are Young’ Sets July Theatrical Release

“Forever We Are Young,” a new documentary charting BTS’ global rise to fame through the lens of their fans, is coming to theaters next month.

The feature-length documentary, by award-winning directors Grace Lee and Patty Ahn, will hit screens on July 30 via Trafalgar Releasing. The film centers around the massive fandom of the K-pop superstars — a.k.a the BTS ARMY, an acronym standing for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth, which currently has 90 million members globally.

“There is no BTS without ARMY and no ARMY without BTS,” Lee and Ahn said in a statement. “We’re excited for audiences to go on an emotional journey and meet a fandom that made us laugh, cry and think. We were constantly moved by the fans’ power, resilience, creativity and humor and hope audiences will be too.”

“Forever We Are Young” is not the first BTS-centric film, with previous releases including “Burn the State: The Movie” and the concert films “Love Yourself in Seoul,” “Bring the Soul: The Movie” and “Break the Silence: The Movie.” But it is the first film told for the ARMY by the ARMY. The film “dives into the passionate fandom that catapulted 21st century pop icons BTS into a global household name.”

A BTS-focused ReactorCon in Lewisville, Texas, a dance instructor in Seoul who teaches BTS choreography and fans who’ve been organizing since 2013 to help BTS dominate the charts all get a chance to tell their story about their connection to the band. The documentary works to transcend fandom and highlights a focus on the overarching power of community.

“Defying stereotypes of pop fans as screaming teens, ARMY is an intergenerational, culturally savvy and socially active movement that is as diverse as the world itself,” an official press release for the movie reads. “The film captures the powerful spirit of activism and collectivity that make ARMY a symbol of hope and unity in our ever-fractured world.”

“Trafalgar Releasing has been honored to bring BTS concerts and films to ARMY over the last eight years creating special moments in communities worldwide,” Kymberli Frueh, SVP of content acquisitions and programming at Trafalgar Releasing, said in a statement. “The global impact of BTS is undeniable, not just as artists, but as a cultural movement. We are proud to bring this film to big screens across the globe to celebrate the impact of the fans themselves who have supported BTS every step of the way.”

“Forever We Are Young” premiered at SXSW 2025. The film is produced by Eurie Chung, Nora Chute, Lee and Ahn. The film is executive produced by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers and James Shin. The film is edited by Oscar Vazquez and Aldo Velasco with cinematography by Jerry Henry and original music by Andrew Orkin.

Tickets for the limited theatrical release go on sale beginning July 2 at btsarmymovie.com. Fans and audiences worldwide can visit the website for more information and sign up for updates. Select cinemas will offer film branded concessions and official movie posters will be available on the website. The film hits theaters on July 30.