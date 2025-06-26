‘Bugonia’ Teaser: Jesse Plemons Thinks Emma Stone Is an Alien in Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Film

Emma Stone and filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos are back together again in the first teaser trailer for “Bugonia,” the latest dark comedy from the director behind “The Favourite” and “Poor Things.”

Written by Will Tracy (“The Menu,” “Mountainhead”), the film stars Jesse Plemons as an unstable individual and conspiracy theorist who, along with his friend, kidnaps a high-powered CEO (Stone), believing that she’s actually an alien. The story is based on the 2003 South Korean film “Save the Green Planet!”

The film, which will be released by Focus Features on Oct. 24 in limited theaters before going wide on Oct. 31, also stars Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone.

This is also not Lanthimos’ first rodeo with Plemons, who starred in his 2024 movie “Kinds of Kindness” alongside Stone. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker has been on a tear recently: “Bugonia” marks his third movie in three years.

“Bugonia” is produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.

Stone will next be seen in Ari Aster’s A24 Western “Eddington,” while Plemons most recently starred opposite Robert De Niro in the Netflix series “Zero Day.”

Watch the trailer in the video above.