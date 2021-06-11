Hollywood’s Post-COVID Production Dilemma: Buy Pricey Insurance or Roll the Dice?

by | June 11, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“There is a new game in town, and we have to play it,” Joe Addison, managing director of insurance broker and risk advisory firm Marsh, tells TheWrap

As the supply of coronavirus vaccinations expands and film and TV productions ramp up again, studios and production companies are faced with a critical decision: Insure or don’t insure their projects.

With pandemics now excluded on standard insurance policies, productions have three options to get their projects moving, according to production insurance experts: 1) Pay higher premiums and deductibles to the few specialty insurance companies that cover losses, 2) self-insure, or 3) get no insurance and take the risk.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

