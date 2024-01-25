CAA Evacuates Headquarters Over Security Threat, Citing ‘Abundance of Caution’

Creative Artists Agency employees were forced to clear out of their headquarters building on Thursday following a security threat, according to reports.

Per an internal memo sent to staffers, Century City employees of CAA were told to “proceed home” while the threat was investigated. Law enforcement and security K-9s were at the scene.

“CAA Global Safety & Security has confirmed that the Los Angeles CAA offices have received a security threat,” said the note sent to employees who report to the 2000 Avenue of the Stars building.

“You safety is our top priority. While the threat is being investigated for its credibility, out of an abundance of caution, ww are closing the Los Angeles offices,” the memo continued. “Please proceed home and encourage those who are able to utilize the stairs to do so as there may be congestions with the elevators.”

Employees completely evacuated the building and, according to a to an insider with knowledge of the situation, were free to return on Friday.

The last time the agency experienced an evacuation was in 2020, which was the result of a suspected gas leak. Prior to that, in 2015, the building was evacuated after a suspicious package was found on the ninth floor of the building and was suspected be a bomb. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stated that there was no bomb, but the team did find an unknown liquid in the package.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.