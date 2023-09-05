Angel Studios will release “Cabrini,” the new film from “Sound of Freedom” director Alejandro Monteverde, in theaters nationwide on March 8, 2024. The picture focuses on Francesca Cabrini (Cristiana Dell’Anna), an impoverished Italian immigrant who became a famous and groundbreaking nun.

“Francesca Cabrini is one of the most inspiring and influential figures in modern history, and yet few know her story,” stated Angel Studios chief operating officer Liz Ellis. “Faced with seemingly insurmountable life obstacles, Cabrini chose instead to focus on how she could change the status quo in her time, and her impact on the world is still felt today.”

‘Cabrini’ trailer

The picture co-stars John Lithgow, David Morse, Giancarlo Giannini and Federico Castelluccio. Monteverde’s human trafficking thriller “Sound of Freedom” became this summer’s biggest non-Barbenheimer box office story.

Angel Studios released “Sound of Freedom,” starring Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp with an innovative pay-it-forward program. It opened with $40 million over the long July 4 weekend and legged out past $180 million domestic. It has just begun its overseas roll-out.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share [Francesca Cabrini’s] unbelievable story in theaters this Spring,” continued Ellis. “This will be our second collaboration with ‘Sound of Freedom’ director Alejandro Monteverde—and the Angel Guild gave this film even higher ratings than ‘Sound of Freedom.’ Our community has high expectations for this project.”

“Cabrini” will open on the same weekend as Universal’s “Kung Fu Panda 4” and Paramount’s “A Quiet Place: Day One.” The demographically specific event movie will likely provide a boost to theaters. The trailer has thus far played with every showing of “Sound of Freedom.” That means around 17 million people have seen it in theaters.