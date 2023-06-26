"Starmites" is one of only two major productions the Open Fist Theatre Company is putting on this year.

"Starmites" is one of only two major productions the Open Fist Theatre Company is putting on this year. (Open Fist Theatre Company)

California’s Devastated Live Theater Industry Hopes for a Bailout: ‘We’re All Dying’

by | June 26, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The performing arts sector contributes billions of dollars a year to the state economy, but is struggling to recover from COVID, rising costs and tighter employment rules

Before COVID, Los Angeles’ Open Fist Theatre Company typically produced four or five major shows a year, with sold-out crowds for its musicals. It broke even or made a tiny profit most years.

This year, the nonprofit company is losing about $20,000 a month, a considerable sum on a $250,000 annual budget, said Martha Demson, Open Fist’s producing artistic director who runs the company in residence at Atwater Village Theatre. It’s down to two major productions, selling a little more than half the available seats for its now-running sci-fi fantasy musical “Starmites.”

Brenda Gazzar

Brenda Gazzar is a freelance reporter who has worked for a variety of news outlets in California and the Middle East for more than two decades. Besides covering entertainment for The Wrap, she has covered everything from breaking news to immigration to law and order as well as race, religion, gender issues, and politics. Her work has also been published by Reuters, Ms. Magazine, USA Today, Christian Science Monitor, The Jerusalem Post, The Denver Post, Los Angeles Daily News, The Orange County Register and numerous other publications. Brenda speaks Spanish, Hebrew and moderate Arabic and is the recipient of national, state and regional awards. She is the host and co-producer of Code WACK!, a podcast about America’s broken healthcare system, and a life coach. When she’s not writing or coaching, she can be found hiking on her favorite coastal trail in Orange County.

