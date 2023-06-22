victoria-clarke-tony-award-win

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Victoria Clark accepts the award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for “Kimberly Akimbo” onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The Unscripted Tonys Were a Win for CBS and Broadway | Analysis

by | June 22, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The Great White Way’s biggest commercial brought the theater industry much-needed revenue after clinching a deal with the striking Writers Guild of America

The 76th Annual Tony Awards — which was nearly canceled outright because of the writers’ strike — went ahead on June 11. All the work to come to agreement with the WGA on the unscripted ceremony was worth it. It was a ratings bonanza for CBS and a notable lift to ticket sales for the winners, newly reported numbers show.

For many shows, the publicity from Broadway’s biggest night can mean the difference between keeping the curtain up and posting a closing notice. A Tony nomination typically only has a nominal impact on sales, whereas, depending on the show’s category, a win can be a game changer, said Hunter Arnold, a co-producer on multiple productions this season including “Some Like It Hot,” “Leopoldstadt,” “Life of Pi,” and “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.”

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
TCM Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs

Inside the Turmoil at TCM After Executive Exodus: ‘They’re Farming Most People Out’ | Exclusive
David Zaslav Cannes

Warner CEO David Zaslav Is Having a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month
Once Upon a One More Time

‘Once Upon a One More Time’ Broadway Review: Oops… Britney Spears Musical Just Did It Again
Asteroid City

‘Asteroid City’ and Wes Anderson Are Looking to Boost the Specialty Box Office
TheWrap Roundtable - What Film Writers Want in the Strike

WGA Strike Roundtable: Film Writers Who Go ‘Months Without Pay’ Lobby for 2-Step Payment on Script Rewrites (Video)
"Extraction 2" and "Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King" put an end to Netflix's cold streak.

Netflix Bounces Back With 2 Most-Streamed Movies of the Week | Chart
The-Crowded-Room

Apple TV+ Lands 3 Spots on the 10 Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
1883, Tim McGraw as James of the Paramount+ original series 1883. ViacomCBS Paramount

‘1883’ Draws 3.8 Million Viewers in Paramount Network Premiere