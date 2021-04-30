Harvey Weinstein at Manhattan trial

Can Harvey Weinstein Get a Fair Trial in LA?

by | April 30, 2021 @ 6:15 AM
The disgraced producer is facing extradition to California in the coming months to face more sexual assault charges

Despite another court hearing on Friday morning that delayed his extradition to California, Harvey Weinstein is expected to stand trial on 11 new sexual assault charges sometime this year in an L.A. courtroom.

But with a case as well-documented and high-profile as his, and an effort from Weinstein to appeal his 2020 New York conviction on felony rape and sex crime charges, how will the L.A. case play out since the disgraced mogul is currently serving serving a 23-year term in a maximum-security facility in New York State — and can he get a fair trial given all the publicity around his first conviction on similar charges?

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

