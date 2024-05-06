The Cannes Film Festival could be the latest event to encounter a shakeup due to labor group action as the Sous les écrans la dèche, a collective of French film festival workers, has called for a strike of the event if unemployment benefits are not extended to their members.

In a public statement published Monday, the group said that despite the “intermittent nature of our profession,” their activity doesn’t fall within France’s unemployment benefits plan, meaning workers are suffering in between festivals.

“We demand that the organizations which employ us be affiliated to a collective agreement allowing us to be hired under the status of show business worker’s intermittence and that our positions be integrated to the unemployment benefit system, retroactive to the last 18 months,” the statement reads, adding that their warnings and demands have been received “with polite consideration” thus far but no concrete changes have been made.

“That is why the upcoming opening of the Cannes festival is leaving us with a bitter taste,” the statement continues. “In a context of extreme vulnerability and absolute emergency to protect our work, and after consultation and vote of the members of the collective, we call for a strike of all employees of the Cannes Film Festival and of its sidebars.”

The Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 14 and runs through May 25, and these actions could seriously hinder the annual event that serves as a launchpad for some of the biggest and most acclaimed films of the year. This year’s festival will play host to George Miller’s prequel “Furiosa,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Kinds of Kindness,” Francis Ford Coppola’s epic “Megalopolis” and more.

Read the group’s full statement below.

For a year now, we, members of the Sous les écrans la dèche (Broke Behind the Screens) collective, have been warning about the growing precariousness of the people working in film festivals.

We go from short-term missions to periods of unemployment and despite the intermittent nature of our profession and our striving for the circulation of cinematographic work, our activity does not fall within the French intermittent status benefit plan for show business workers!

The latest reforms of unemployment benefits in France and the one scheduled for July 1st of this year, which will be passed by decree, are further hardening the benefit rules for employment seekers.

These reforms are throwing festival workers in such precariousness that the majority of us will have to give up our jobs, thus jeopardizing the events we take part in.

Therefore, we demand that the organizations which employ us be affiliated to a collective agreement allowing us to be hired under the status of show business worker’s intermittence and that our positions be integrated to the unemployment benefit system, retroactive to the last 18 months.

Our warnings and demands have been received with polite consideration so far, but no concrete measure has been offered by the CNC or the Ministry of Culture.

That is why the upcoming opening of the Cannes festival is leaving us with a bitter

taste.

In a context of extreme vulnerability and absolute emergency to protect our work, and after consultation and vote of the members of the collective, we call for a strike of all employees of the Cannes Film Festival and of its sidebars.