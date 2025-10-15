Cannes Un Certain Regard Winner ‘Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo’ Sets Late 2025 North American Release From Altered Innocence

Diego Céspedes’ directorial debut is also Chile’s Oscar entry for Best International Feature

JD Knapp
The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo
"The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo" (Cannes Film Festival)

North America will soon be able to discover “The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo,” because the queer drama has been acquired by Altered Innocence. It is expected to have a theatrical run in late 2025.

Diego Céspedes’ directorial debut premiered earlier this year at Cannes, where it won the Un Certain Regard award. It has since been selected as Chile’s Oscar entry for Best International Feature.

The film’s logline reads: “Eleven-year-old Lidia lives with her beloved queer family in a desert mining town in northern Chile. As an unknown and deadly disease begins to spread, legend has it that it is transmitted between two men, through a simple glance, when they fall in love. While people are accusing her family, Lidia must find out whether this myth is real or not.”

“Diego Céspedes has crafted one of the most original and moving debuts I’ve seen in years,” Altered Innocence founder Frank Jaffe said in a statement. “’The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo’ is a haunting allegory about fear and visibility that feels both timeless and urgently of the moment. We’re thrilled to champion it as Chile’s Oscar submission and introduce Céspedes’ singular voice to North American audiences.”

Altered Innocence recently sent films “Queens of Drama,” “Lost Country” and “Eat the Night” to home video and will soon follow with “So Unreal” and “The Maiden.” The LGBTQ film distributor notably handled “The People’s Joker” last year after its TIFF debut.

“La misteriosa mirada del flamenco” is planning a theatrical run for late 2025.

Read Next
Academy Screening Rooms Are Filling Up With Oscar Contenders — Except in the Best Picture Category

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments