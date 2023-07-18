Exoprimal screenshot by Capcom

"Exoprimal" (Capcom)

Capcom’s ‘Exoprimal’ Sneaks Into the Top 10 PC Bestsellers Against Stiff Indie Competition | Chart

by | July 18, 2023 @ 4:03 PM

The science-fiction-dinosaur shooter is managing to make some revenue in its first week on sale, but it’s no ”Street Fighter 6“

The latest Steam revenue chart is in, revealing that indie bestsellers continue to dominate on the distribution platform and that Capcom’s latest major release, “Exoprimal,” isn’t shaping up to be a rousing success story like “Street Fighter 6” was.

At No. 1 in the top 10 revenue earners of the week was “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” a permanent fixture of the list thanks to its vast community and incredibly lucrative microtransaction economy, which keeps it in a position to crush the competition on a weekly basis.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

