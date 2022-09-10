“Captain America: New World Order,” the brand new Captain America movie and the first with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in the title role, starts shooting next year. But at the D23 Expo, the cast was revealed for the new sequel by producer Kevin Feige and director Julius Onah.

Returning from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are Danny Ramirez (coming off the massive success of “Top Gun: Maverick”), Carl Lumbly (who played a Black soldier who had gotten the super-serum) and, for the first time in 14 years, Tim Blake Nelson will be returning as The Leader. (He originated the character back in “The Incredible Hulk,” which was released the same summer as the first “Iron Man,” back in 2008.)

“It feels incredible,” Onah said. “Look at this cast. This is going to be a wild ride. It’s a paranoid thriller. And getting a part of seeing Sam take center stage, I’m through the roof I’m so excited.”

For his part, Lumbly said, “It feels great being anywhere. Being here is just stunning. Sometimes you don’t know what to ask. And and then something is handed to you and when it is you think, Well that’s wonderful. That probably won’t happen again. And here we are.”

And, of course, Tim Blake Nelson had to announce his return to the MCU. “I’m delighted. Marvel is part of cinema history and that I get to be a part of that is an absolute honor,” Nelson said. “Thank you for sticking with The Leader.”

“Captain America: New World Order” opens on May 3, 2024.