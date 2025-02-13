‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Post-Credits Scene Explained

It’s rare to see a Marvel film without a post-credits sting, and “Captain America: Brave New World” does not fall into that category. Although, for longtime Marvel fans, it might feel like it does.

If you’re here, obviously you know that yes, there was indeed a post-credits scene. And it’s a true post-credits scene, as you have to wait for the entire roll ends before you see it. There’s no mid-credit break on this film.

The moment shows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) back at The Raft, a prison for high-level, often super-powered detainees, where he was once held himself. This time, he’s there as a visitor, checking in on Samuel Stearns (Tim Blake Nelson). Cap taunts Stearns, saying he lost the bet that Red Hulk would kill Captain America in a fight.

But for Stearns, the real loss is yet to come — and it isn’t his. He warns Captain America that the multiverse is a thing, and that the end of the world is coming for more than just this Earth. As such, everyone is fighting for their world, and will do whatever it takes to save it.

So, Stearns asks ominously, what will happen when the new Avengers, whoever they may be, have to fight “the others?” And from there, we cut to black.

Now, as far as post-credits scenes go, this one is…disappointing, to put it mildly. At least for longtime MCU fans. Why? Well, it’s really nothing new.

It’s been well-established that the multiverse exists — there’s even a whole Doctor Strange film with the word “multiverse” in the title. In fact, this whole phase of films was dubbed “The Multiverse Saga” by Marvel itself. But apparently, this is new information to Sam Wilson.

So, presumably, that bit about the end of the world looming near refers to “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is set to hit theaters in May 2026, and begins shooting in the UK next month.

As for the comment about “the others,” that is a clear set-up for “Avengers: Secret Wars,” which is set to hit theaters in 2027. That story, at least in the comics, centers on an incursion, which is when two universes collide, with alternate versions of the Avengers and Thunderbolts (who we’ll meet later this year).

And that’s really about it. Stearns’ message amounts to “big events are coming” which, as we mentioned, was already announced. But, on the chance that you didn’t, now you’re caught up!

“Captain America: Brave New World” is now in theaters.