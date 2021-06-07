Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan to Star as NY Times Reporters Who Broke Harvey Weinstein Story in ‘She Said’

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in talks to star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal, in “She Said” for Universal Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

“Unorthodox” director Maria Schrader will direct. Rebecca Lenkiewicz is writing the script. The film will be based on the New York Times bestseller “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.”

Annapurna Pictures and Plan B optioned the rights to “She Said” in 2018 under their production deal. Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle, while Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B.

Deadline first reported the news.

