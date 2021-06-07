Jennifer Lopez Signs First Look Film and TV Deal With Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and her production company Nuyorican Productions has signed into a first look film and TV deal with Netflix.

Through the creative partnership, Lopez and Nuyorican will produce a slate of films and series, both scripted and unscripted, focusing on diverse female actors and filmmaking talent.

Lopez will star in two upcoming Netflix features, “The Mother” directed by “Mulan” director Niki Caro, and “The Cipher,” which is based on a book by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado.

“I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past,” Lopez said in a statement. “We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away.”

“Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world,” Scott Stuber, head of global films at Netflix, said in a statement.

“Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world. For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I’m looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV, added.

“Hustlers” star Lopez will soon be seen in the romantic comedies “Shotgun Wedding” and “Marry Me,” the latter of which was pushed back due to the pandemic and co-stars Owen Wilson and Latin superstar Maluma. She’s also attached to “The Godmother,” a crime film directed by “Handmaid’s Tale” filmmaker Reed Morano about the drug kingpin Griselda Blanco.

Lopez is currently training ahead of filming “The Mother,” an action film about a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive. The film has a script by Misha Green, the showrunner of “Lovecraft Country,” with revisions by Andrea Berloff.