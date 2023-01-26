NBC to Honor Comedy Legend Carol Burnett With 90th Birthday Celebration

Comedy legend Carol Burnett will celebrate her 90th birthday and illustrious career in style on NBC. The broadcast network will air a two-hour special entitled “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” on Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

The celebration, which will be filmed at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles and stream on Peacock the following day, will share some of Burnett’s funniest and most memorable moments, from her Broadway debut in “Once Upon a Mattress,” her early appearances on “The Garry Moore Show,” her hit films “The Four Seasons,” “A Wedding,” “Pete ‘n’ Tillie,” and her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in “Annie,” to her acclaimed sketch comedy series “The Carol Burnett Show,” which ran for 11 seasons on CBS and played an instrumental role in the evolution of comedy.

“It’s hard to imagine anyone in television more beloved than Carol Burnett,” Jen Neal, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s executive vice president of live events and specials, said in a statement. “To throw this wonderful birthday celebration is clearly our honor, and we can’t wait to share the love that we all have for her with all her adoring fans.”

The star-studded event will feature musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more.

The tributes will pay homage to Burnett’s renowned career performances, including: “Old Friends,” dedicated to Carol’s 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews; “Only an Octave Apart,” which Carol sang alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special “Sills and Burnett at the Met”; Carol’s memorable songs from the hit film “Annie”; and a tribute to her classic theme song, “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” from “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Special guests attending include Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, Vicki Lawrence and more.

“I’m so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends,” Burnett said. “I can’t wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone.”

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” is executive produced by Burnett, Brian Miller, Steve Sauer, Paul Miller and Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco & Linda Gierahn of Silent House Productions.

“This special is going to be the best party ever,” Bracco said in a statement. “It will be an evening of music, comedy and dozens of big stars paying tribute to the one and only Carol Burnett. We look forward to everyone at home celebrating right along with us.”