Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, with her daughter, Billie Lourd, set to accept the honor on her behalf.

Co-star and friend Mark Hamill said on Instagram that the honor is “long overdue and so well-deserved.”

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk” stated Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hamill, 71, received his star in 2018 while Harrison Ford, 80, received his in 2003 ahead of the cop comedy “Hollywood Homicide.”

“I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!” Martinez said.

Fisher’s star will be at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, near the El Capitan Theatre, per the press release from the the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The “Singin’ in the Rain” actress Reynolds died the day after Fisher in 2016.

Fisher, whose father was crooner Eddie Fisher, made her film debut in “Shampoo” in 1975 and became a cultural icon as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

Her other feature film acting credits include “When Harry Met Sally,” “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “The Blues Brothers,” to name a few. On television, she guest starred on “Sex and the City” and received an Emmy nomination for her role on “30 Rock” as the eccentric writer and idol of Liz Lemon (Tina Fey). She was also Emmy-nominated for her one-woman Broadway show, “Wishful Drinking,” which was filmed and aired on HBO in 2010.

Fans have long lobbied for Fisher, who was also a prolific novelist and screenwriter, to be granted the same honor given to her “Star Wars” co-stars and her famous parents. She penned the best-selling “Postcards From the Edge” and wrote the screenplay the 1990 film that starred Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep.

Her Walk of Fame event will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com on May 4, the unofficial “Star Wars Day.”



