Jon Favreau, director of “Iron Man” and creator of “The Mandalorian,” got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and was joined by his own star Robert Downey, Jr. But Downey, who Favreau famously fought to cast in the original “Iron Man,” threw a comical curveball when the star was being unveiled.

“Hold on,” Downey, Jr. said as cameras were snapping and Favreau was holding his plaque. “Just to make it official…”

Downey, Jr. then reached into his mouth, pulled out his gum and smashed it down on the star.

“Now we’re ready,” he said.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a landmark and tourist destination consisting of more than 2,700 terrazzo-and-brass stars placed along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street. If you’ve been to Hollywood, you know that it is very gross and all manner of defacement and vandalization have accompanied the stars, given to various performers and filmmakers and usually sponsored by studios (who also pay for the stars’ upkeep).

Favreau directed “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2” for Marvel Studios, establishing both the tone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the visual language for the series. He would return, time and time again, as his character Happy Hogan, Tony Stark’s dutiful head of security.

Favreau also directed the live-action-ish remakes of Disney classics “The Jungle Book” and “The Lion King” for the studio and created “The Mandalorian” and its spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett” for Disney+.

“The Mandalorian,” one of the first and instantly most popular shows on Disney+, returns for its long-awaited third season on March 1. Besides “The Book of Boba Fett,” there are several more spinoffs of the flagship series in various states of development at Disney+ (including “Ahsoka” starring Rosario Dawson).

And at some point, Favreau was also working on a “Jungle Book” sequel for the studio utilizing the same mixture of technology that made his remake so singular.