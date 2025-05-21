Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz Agree to Cat-Sit, Then All Hell Breaks Loose in ‘Caught Stealing’ Trailer

Columbia Pictures released the first trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s new film “Caught Stealing” on Wednesday, and it looks to be his most fun movie… ever? The filmmaker behind thoughtful, thematically rich dramas like “mother!,” “Black Swan” and “The Whale” goes pure crime caper for this New York film, which begins with Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz agreeing to cat-sit for a friend. Then everything goes sideways.

Butler plays a high school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, while Kravitz is a bartender at a New York dive. Per the synopsis, “When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…”

The whole thing looks like a hoot, handsomely shot by Aronofsky’s longtime cinematographer Matthew Libatique. And it’s a significant change of pace from Aronofsky’s last film, the tragic chamber drama “The Whale” that earned Brendan Fraser an Oscar for Best Actor.

Written by Charlie Huston, based on his book of the same name, “Caught Stealing” opens exclusively in theaters on Aug. 29 and also stars Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Carol Kane.

Producers are Aronofsky, Jeremy Dawson, Dylan Golden and Ari Handel.