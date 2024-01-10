CBS Alternatives and Specials to Be Led By Mitch Graham and Mackenzie Mitchell Following Jack Sussman Departure

CBS has announced that Mitch Graham and Mackenzie Mitchell will head the specials and alternative group following the departure of Jack Sussman. Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, sent the news of the restructure to the CBS team in a memo on Wednesday.

Who exactly will be in charge of what will depend on the project. Graham will continue to run unscripted as executive vice president of alternative, a role he has been in since 2020. Mackenzie Mitchell will now lead the specials team as the vice president of specials. Graham will report directly to Reisenbach, while Mitchell will report to both Reisenbach and Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events for Paramount as well as the Chief Content Officer of music for Paramount+.

“This is a storied department and I know both Mackenzie and Mitch will lead the team with distinction, transparency and positivity,” Reisenbach wrote in an email obtained by TheWrap. “They both launched careers and rose through the ranks at CBS while establishing deep roots in the TV community with limitless passion and creativity for making quality popular television.”

Graham originally started in CBS’ publicity department. He reached the role of vice president before he transition to the alternative department in 2013. His work on CBS tentpoles such as “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “Big Brother” have been instrumental to the network’s success. Graham has also worked to develop new series such as the RuPaul-hosted “Lingo” and “Raid the Cage,” hosted by Damon Wayans and Jeannie Mai.

As for Mitchell, she first came to CBS in 2014 as a temporary assistant before being elevated to director and later vice president. She has covered some of the biggest events the network has to offer including multiple Grammy Awards, the Kennedy Center Honors and the Tony Awards. She has also worked on specials such as “The National Christmas Tree Lighting,” “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” “The CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade” and “The CMT Music Awards.”

Reisenbach also echoed the sentiment expressed by CEO George Cheeks regarding Sussman’s departure.

“All of us, and especially me, have been so lucky to work with Jack at CBS. He is a legend and a friend and I know we all wish him the best,” she wrote before adding, “I’m also thrilled we will continue to work with him on both the Tony Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors.”