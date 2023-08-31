‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Can Now Vote on Which Episodes Will Air on CBS

CBS has added an interactive element to its fall schedule. Starting Thursday, audiences will be able to vote on which episodes of “Blue Bloods” they want CBS to air.

The first fan-selected episode will air on CBS Friday, September 29 at 10 p.m. Winning selections will continue to air on the network Fridays. Viewers are asked to submit their votes between Thursday and Sept. 8 by following @CBSBlueBloods on Facebook. Fans of the series will be able to choose from a curated list of episodes that highlight memorable character arcs, character introductions and the series’ top guest stars who have appeared throughout the drama’s 13-year run. Currently, all seasons of the show are available to stream on Paramount+.

In March of this year, CBS renewed the police procedural for Season 14. However, due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the premiere of those new episodes has been delayed.

This fan selection is another way CBS is trying to make its content stand out in the midst of the strikes. Previously, the network announced it would be airing episodes of “Yellowstone” this fall, marking the broadcast premiere of the Paramount+ original.

Starring Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, “Blue Bloods” follows the fictional Reagan family, a Catholic Irish-American family in New York with a long history of law enforcement. In addition to Selleck, the drama has starred Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Len Cariou.

“Blue Bloods” stands as Friday’s No. 1 primetime program as well as the No. 3 broadcast drama, securing 9.4 million viewers, according to CBS. When live +35 day viewing is taken into consideration, the series sees more than 11 million viewers an episode. “Blue Bloods” has maintained its No. 1 position in the 10 p.m. slot on Fridays since its premiere in 2010.

Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman and Dan Truly serve as executive producers for the series. “Blue Bloods” is produced by CBS Studios.