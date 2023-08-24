‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ to Air on CBS in September

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is coming to CBS Television Network as part of Paramount’s “Star Trek Day” celebration on Sept. 8. The first two episodes of the Paramount+ series will air back to back beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The first episode, titled “Strange New Worlds,” follows Pike (Anson Mount) as he comes out of self-imposed exile to rescue one of his officers taht goes missing while on a secret mission for Starfleet.

The second episode, titled “Children of the Comet,” revolves around the U.S.S. Enterprise discovering a comet that is headed towards an inhabited planet. While trying to re-reoute the comet, the crew finds an ancient alien relic that is somehow stopping them. As the away team tries to unlock the relic’s secrets, Pike and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.

“Strange New Worlds” has a teleplay by Akiva Goldsman, story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman & Jenny Lumet and is directed by Akiva Goldsman. “The second episode “Children of the Comet” is written by Henry Alonso Myers and Sarah Tarkoff and is directed by Maja Vrvilo.

“Star Trek Day” will be hosted by Jerry O’Connell, who portrays commander Jack Ransom on “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

The special event will look back at the memorable moments of the franchise over the past 57 years, commemorate 50 years of “Star Trek” animation and other moments that highlight the show’s legacy, provide an exclusive sneak-peek clip from the upcoming fourth season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and pay tribute to “Star Trek: Discovery” ahead of its final season.

“Star Trek Day” will be available on to stream on Paramount+, Pluto TV and Mixable and will air on select local CBS affiliates, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Fave TV and Smithsonian.com. It will also be available at StarTrek.com/Day, YouTube, Twitch and Facebook (@StarTrekOnPPlus and @StarTrek).