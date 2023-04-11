“Superfan,” a one-hour unscripted CBS game show that features diehard fans of six music superstars, including Gloria Estefan and LL Cool J, competing to be crowned that musician’s “superfan.”

The six-episode series will debut on Friday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, the network announced on Tuesday.

The series will feature contestants going head to head in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most devoted supporter. The winner will receive a handpicked prize from that episode’s star.

Confirmed musical artists for the first season are Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull and Shania Twain.

“We felt like it was time that fan bases across all genres of music get the love and recognition they deserve,” said series creators and executive producers Jodi Roth and Keltie Knight, who also co-hosts with Nate Burleson. “‘Superfan’ gives celebrated musical artists a chance to honor their fans by engaging with them one-on-one and surprising them with once-in-a-lifetime prize packages. It’s a feel-good show that everyone will enjoy.”

“‘Superfan’ showcases your favorite artists while celebrating their biggest devotees! This show perfectly captures the energy of concert vibes and competition. As a host, I get to meet music icons and watch everyday fans compete for a dream prize,” said Burleson. “You will dance, laugh and even cry by the end of each episode, but more importantly, you’ll walk away a ‘Superfan’ yourself.”

“Nate and Keltie will take you on a fun ride each week with a global music superstar in an exhilarating contest to crown the ultimate ‘Superfan,’ which audiences can play along with at home,” Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS, said. “Viewers will also be treated to an exclusive medley of hits performed by these mega musicians, which will feel all the more special when performed for their most passionate fans.”

LL Cool J’s episode is June 9, followed by Shania Twain (June 16), Gloria Estefan (June 23), Little Big Town (June 30), Pitbull (July 7) and Kelsea Ballerini (July 14).

The series is produced by Raquel Productions, Inc., while Jodi Roth, Keltie Knight and Jack Martin executive produce. Martin also serves as showrunner.