The season of the very first sign of the zodiac is here, and that’s exactly why being a leader comes so easy for Aries folks.

And that’s no joke, Aries really don’t know what else to be but a boss, CEO or innovator, because they’d rather play by their own rules. They march to the beat of their own drum and rarely ever need anyone to play backup instrumentals. Their charm, playful personality and great sense of humor make up for their impulsiveness and sometimes hot-temper, and there’s absolutely no other sign who will keep it all the way real with you like an Aries does, even if it’s something you don’t want to hear. They tell it like it is, as dishonesty goes against their entire m.o.

As ambitious as they are — known for being some of the greatest to ever do it in whatever craft they’ve taken on, they also enjoy the moments where they don’t have to do anything at all and can just spend time with family and friends. Aries is truly a group that is driven by their most organic passions, what’s most authentic to who they are, and they’ll always stand up for what they believe in, no matter how bizarre they may look to anyone else.

The Aries season starts from March 21 to April 19. Here’s some of your favorite celebs who rep the ram.

RJ Cyler — March 21

RJ Cyler (Getty Images)

“The Book of Clarence” star RJ Cyler was born on March 21, 1995.

He shares his birthday with Gary Oldman, Diggy Simmons, Matthew Broderick, Scott Eastwood, Rosie O’Donnell, Melissa Gorga and Forest Wheeler.

Constance Wu — March 22

Constance Wu published her book, “Making a Scene” in fall 2022. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Actress Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) was born on March 22, 1982.

Reese Witherspoon, Stephanie Mills, Nick Robinson, Williams Shatner, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Modine, Dax and Shawty Lo also have the same birthday.

Joan Crawford — March 23

Joan Crawford (Getty Images)

Legendary actress Joan Crawford was born March 23, 1906.

Tee Grizzley, Victoria Pedretti, Perez Hilton, Chaka Khan, Keri Russell, Randall Park, Brett Eldredge and Mike Will blow their birthday candles out on the same day as Crawford.

Tommy Hilfiger — March 24

Tommy Hilfiger (Getty Images)

Fashion designer and found of Tommy Hilfiger Corporation, Tommy Hilfiger, was born on March 24, 1951.

He shares his birthday with Christopher Briney, The Undertaker, Jimmy Parsons, Harry Houdini, Jessica Chastain, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Alyson Hamlin, Steve McQueen, and Nivea.

Elton John — March 25

Elton John (Getty Images)

EGOT-winning singer, pianist and composer Elton John was born on March 25, 1947.

Aretha Franklin, Big Sean, Sarah Jessica Parker, Katharine McPhee, Amy Michalka, Marcia Cross were also born on this day.

Diana Ross — March 26

Getty Images

Iconic singer and actress Diana Ross was born on March 26, 1944.

Kiera Knightley, Jonathan Groff, Guccio Gucci, Nancy Pelosi, Jay Sean, Martin Short, Eric Allen Kramer, Leslie Mann, Ari Lennox, James Caan, Juvenile, Ramy Youssef and Ella Anderson all have the same birthday as Ross.

Quentin Tarantino — March 27

Quentin Tarantino (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Oscar-winning screenwriter and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino (“Pulp Fiction”) was born on March 27, 1963.

He shares his birthday with Halle Bailey, Mariah Carey, Jessie J, Fergie, Brenda Song, Eric Bellinger and London On Da Track.

Laura Harrier — March 28

Laura Harrier (Getty Images)

Model and actress Laura Harrier (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”) was born on March 28, 1990.

She’s birthday twins with Reba McEntire, Julia Stiles, Vince Vaughn, Dreezy and Lady Gaga.

Fivio Foreign — March 29

Fivio Foreign (Getty Images)

Platinum record-selling artist Fivio Foreign was born on March 29, 1990.

Tess Daly and Scott Wilson were also born on March 29.

Piers Morgan — March 30

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

English broadcaster Piers Morgan was born on March 30, 1965.

Celine Dion, Vincent Van Gogh, MC Hammer, Tracy Chapman, Mark Conseulos, Simone Ashley and Warren Beatty share his birthday.

Christopher Walken — March 31

Getty Images

Oscar and BAFTA award-winning actor and “Dune: Part Two” star Christopher Walken was born on March 31, 1943.

He has the same birthday as Swan McGregor, Cesar Chavez, Shirley Jones, Jay Rock, Rhea Pearlman and Robyn Dixon.

Debbie Reynolds — April 1

Getty Images

“Singin’ in the Rain” star Debbie Reynolds was born on April 1, 1932.

Her birthday twins are Asa Butterfield, King Combs and Susan Boyle.

Pedro Pascal — April 2

Pedro Pascal (Getty Images)

“The Last of Us” actor Pedro Pascal was born on April 2, 1975.

Other folks born on this day include Quavo, Marvin Gaye, Karlous Miller, Traci Braxton, Roselyn Sánchez, Christopher Meloni, Clark Gregg and Roscoe Dash.

Eddie Murphy — April 3

Getty Images

Legendary comedian and actor Eddie Murphy (“Coming to America”) was born on April 3, 1961.

Murphy has the same birthday as Amanda Bynes, Paris Jackson, Young M.A., Alec Baldwin, Marlon Brandon, Leona Lewis and Adam Scott.

Maya Angelou — April 4

Maya Angelou (Getty Images)

Poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou (“And Still I Rise”) was born on April 4, 1928.

Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Lynn Spears, Heath Ledger, Alexa Nikolas, Maya Angelou, Jill Scott, Todrick Hall, Graham Norton and Eric Andre also blow their birthday candles out on this day.

Bette Davis — April 5

Getty Images

Legendary actress Bette Davis was born on April 5, 1908.

Pharrell Williams, B. Simone, Lily James, Juicy J, Young Bleu, Sterling K. Brown and Judge Greg Mathis are her birthday twins.

Paul Rudd — April 6

Paul Rudd (Getty Images)

Actor and comedian Paul Rudd (“Ant-Man”) was born on April 6, 1969.

Casey Simpson, Candace Cameron, Todd Chrisley, Billy Dee Williams and Charlie Dermott share the same birthday as Rudd.

Jackie Chan — April 7

Getty Images

Jackie Chan, actor, writer, director and martial artist, was born on April 7, 1954.

Billie Holiday and Russell Crowe were also born on this day.

Skai Jackson — April 8

Skai Jackson (Getty Images)

Skai Jackson (“Bunk’d”) was born on April 8, 2002.

Dej Loaf, Black Youngsta and Biz Markie all have the same birthday as Jackson.

Kristen Stewart — April 9

Kristen Stewart (Getty Images)

Actress Kristen Stewart (“Love Lies Bleeding”) was born on April 9, 1990.

Her birthday twins are Lil Nas X, Elle Fanning, Leighton Meester, Hugh Hefner, Jesse McCartney, Jazmine Sullivan, Dennis Quaid, Marc Jacobs and Cynthia Nixon.

John Madden — April 10

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Image

Late football coach and longtime NFL sports commentator John Madden was born on April 10, 1936.

Sofia Carson, Shay Mitchell, David Harbour, Mandy Moore, Daisy Ridley, Lemuel Oleen Plummer, Babyface, Steven Seagal and Jamie Chung share his birthday.

Summer Walker — April 11

Summer Walker (Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Summer Walker (“Playing Games”) was born on April 11, 1996.

Milly Alcock and Matt Ryan were also born on April 11.

David Letterman — April 12

Getty Images

Television host, writer and comedian, David Letterman “Late Night with David Letterman”) was born on April 12, 1947.

Saoirse Ronan, Tiny Tim, Jennifer Morrison, Ed O’Neill, Tom Clancy, Andy García and Claudia Jordan all have the same birthday.

Al Green — April 13

Al Green (Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Al Green (“Let’s Stay Together”) was born on April 13, 1946.

He has the same birthday as Ty Dolla $ign, Allison Williams, Ron Perlman and Caroline Rhea.

Sarah Michelle Gellar — April 14

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Getty Images)

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (“Buffy the Vampire”) was born on April 14, 1977.

Abigail Breslin, Loretta Lynn, Da Brat, Graham Phillips, Adrien Brody, Robert Carlyle and Anthony Michael Hall blow their birthday candles out on this day as well.

Seth Rogen — April 15

Seth Rogen (Getty Images)

Comedian, actor, writer, filmmaker and entrepreneur Seth Rogen (“Superbad”) was born on April 15, 1982.

Sexyy Red, Emma Watson, Leonardo da Vinci, Cooper Barnes, Jacquees, Seth Rogen, Karlie Redd, Julia Butters, Maisie Williams, Emma Thompson, Chris Stapleton, Luke Evans and Samira Wiley all have the same birthday.

Selena — April 16

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez (Getty Images)

Iconic singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, known as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” was born on April 16, 1971.

Her fellow April 16 twins are Chance the Rapper, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Chaplin, Martin Lawrence, Akon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Claire Foy, Dr. Miami, Bill Belichick and Jon Cryer.

Victoria Beckham — April 17

Getty Images

Spice Girls singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham was born on April 17, 1974.

Jennifer Garner, Rooney Mara, Tami Roman, Luke Mitchell, Redman all have the same birthday as Beckham.

America Ferrera — April 18

America Ferrera at the 2024 Oscars (Getty Images)

America Ferrera (“Barbie”) was born on April 18, 1984.

Other celebs born on this day are Kourtney Kardashian, Sophia Grace Brownlee, David Tennant, Chloe Bennet, Kenny Ortega, Conan O’Brien, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Melissa Joan Hart, Moises Arias, Vanessa Kirby, Aminé, James Woods and Eric Roberts.

Ali Wong — April 19

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Comedian, actress, writer, producer and director Ali Wong was born on April 19, 1982.

Hayden Christensen, James Franco, Kate Hudson, Suge Knight, Tim Curry, Simu Liu and Jayne Mansfield blow their birthday candles out on this day as well.