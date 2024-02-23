It’s officially Pisces season, so get ready for the zodiac group that thrives completely off feelings and vibes.

And that’s part of what makes them as compassionate and liberated as they are. Their strong emotional intelligence allows them to seamlessly tap into the feelings of others, even though they may put their own to the side. But, be careful, as their keen intuition — along with their razor-sharp tongue — can be their biggest weapon if you make them angry.

Aside from the mental gymnastics Pisces sometimes throw you into, they are spiritual, romantic, creative, attentive and selfless when it comes to people they love, or anyone they deem deserving of their time and care.

Pisces season is from Feb. 19 to March 20. Here’s a list of all the famous Pisces you know and love.

Millie Bobby Brown — Feb. 19

Millie Bobby Brown (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

British actress Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) was born on Feb. 2004.

Victoria Justice, Seal, Smokey Robinson, Cynthia Bailey and Haylie Duff also have the same birthday.

Rihanna — Feb. 20

Rihanna (Getty Images)

Billionaire singer and business mogul Rihanna was born on Feb. 20.

Olivia Rodrigo, Miles Teller, Trevor Noah, Cindy Crawford, Chico Bean, Charles Barkley, Chelsea Peretti and Sidney Poitier also blow their birthday candles out on that day as well.

Elliot Page — Feb. 21

Elliot Page (Getty Images)

Elliot Page (“Umbrella Academy”) was born on Feb. 21, 1987.

Other celebs who have the same birthday include: Sophie Turner, Jordan Peele, Alan Rickman, Corbin Bleu, Giveon, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Michael McIntyre, Nina Simone, Rain Spencer, Ashley Greene, John Lewis, Kelsey Grammer and Rue McClanahan.

Steve Irwin — Feb. 22

Steve Irwin (Getty Images)

Late Australian zookeeper and wildlife educator Steve Irwin, who was best known for his hit Animal Planet series “The Crocodile Hunter,” was born on Feb. 22, 1962.

Drew Barrymore, Robert Kardashian, Julie Walters, Topher and Michael Rubin have the same birthday.

Aziz Ansari — Feb. 23

Aziz Ansari (Getty Images)

Actor and comedian Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) was born on Feb. 23, 1983.

Dakota Fanning, Emily Blunt, Niecy Nash-Betts, Samara Weaving, Skylar Grey and W.E.B. DuBois were also born on this day.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. — Feb. 24

O’Shea Jackson (Getty Images)

Actor and musician O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Den of Thieves”) was born on Feb. 24, 1991.

Steve Jobs, Floyd Mayweather, Earl Sweatshirt, Daniel Kaluuya and Kristen Davis all have the same birthday.

Rashida Jones — Feb. 25

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Netflix

Actress and writer Rashida Jons was born on Feb. 25, 1976.

Ric Flair, Chelsea Handler, Carrot Top, Vedo and Jameela Jamil are her birthday twins.

Johnny Cash— Feb. 26

Getty Images

Late singer-songwriter Johnny Cash was born on Feb. 26, 1932.

Erykah Badu, Michael Bolton and DeRay Davis all share the same birthday.

Elizabeth Taylor — Feb. 27

Elizabeth Taylor (Getty Images)

Late legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor (“Little Women”) was born on Feb. 27, 1932.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Kate Mara and Bobby V also celebrate their birthdays on this day.

Kingsley Ben-Adir — Feb. 28

Kingsley Ben-Adir (Getty Images)

Kingsley Ben-Adir (“Bob Marley: One Love”) was born on Feb. 28, 1986.

He shares his birthday with Kelly Bishop, Bobb’e J. Thompson, Gilbert Gottfried and Tasha Smith.

Joey Greco — Feb. 29

Joey Greco (Getty Images)

Joey Greco, best known as the former host of the reality series “Cheaters,” was born on Feb. 29, 1972.

Ja Rule, Tony Robbins, Jessie Usher, Peter Scanavino, Dinah Shore, Tempest Storm and Ken Foree are his birthday twins.

Lupita Nyong’o — March 1

Lupita Nyong’o (Getty Images)

“Us” star Lupita Nyongo was born on March 1, 1983.

Justin Bieber, Jensen Ackles, Kesha, Harry Belafonte and Ron Howard were born on this day as well.

Dr. Seuss — March 2

Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Seuss Geisel (Getty Images)

Late children’s author and cartoonist, Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Seuss Geisel (“The Cat in the Hat”), was born on March 2, 1904.

Becky G, Luke Combs, Jon Bon Jovi, Rebel Wilson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniel Craig, Method Man and Nathalie Emmanuel share the same birthday

Camila Cabello — March 3

Camila Cabello (Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello was born on March 3, 1997.

She shares her birthday with Julie Bowen and Christian Oliver.

Catherine O’Hara — March 4

Getty Images

“Home Alone” and “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara was born on March 4, 1954.

Her birthday twins are Jessica Biel, K. Michelle, Sarah Oliver and Moniece Slaughter.

Eva Mendes — March 5

Eva Mendes (Getty Images)

Actress Eva Mendes (“Hitch”) was born on March 5, 1974.

Sterling Knight, Michael Evans, Behling, Joel Osteen and Papoose blow their birthday candles out on this day also.

D.L. Hughley — March 6

D.L. Hughley (Getty Images)

Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley was born on March 6, 1963.

Tyler The Creator, Shaquille O’Neal and Connie Britton all have the same birthday as Hughley.

Bryan Cranston — March 7

Bryan Cranston (Getty Images)

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston was born on March 7, 1956.

Jenna Fischer, Haley Lu Richardson, Brandon T. Jackson, Laura Prepon, Amanda Gorman and Wanda Sykes celebrate their birthday on this day as well.

Lester Holt — March 8

Lester Holt (Getty Images)

Longtime journalist and newscaster Lester Holt was born on March 8, 1959.

He has the same birthday as Freddie Prinze Jr., Kat Von D, Boris Kodjoe and James Van Der Beek.

Brittany Snow — March 9

Getty Images

“Pitch Perfect” actress Brittany Snow was born on March 9, 1986.

Khaby Lame, Bow Wow, YG, Steve Wilkos, Chingy and Sean Garrett were also born on March 9.

Bad Bunny — March 10

Getty Images

Rapper and singer Bad Bunny was born on March 10, 1994.

Carrie Underwood, Chuck Norris, Emily Osment, Olivia Wilde, Robin Thicke, Timbaland, Jon Hamm, Sharon Stone, Jasmine Guy and Keke Wyatt are all born on this day.

Terrence Howard — March 11

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Terrence Howard (“The Best Man: The Final Chapters”) was born on March 11, 1969.

Jude Demorest, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Wall, LeToya Luckett and Thora Birch are his birthday twins.

Liza Minnelli— March 12

Liza Minnelli (Getty Images)

Actress, singer and dancer Liza Minnelli was born on March 12, 1946.

Minnelli has the same birthday as Marlon Jackson.

Adina Porter — March 13

Getty Images

Adina Porter, of “American Horror Story,” “The 100” and “The Changeling,” was born on March 13, 1971.

Jack Harlow, Common, Noel Fisher, William H. Macy, Coco Gauff, Kathy Hilton, Emile Hirsch and Kamaiyah have the same birthday as Porter.

Quincy Jones— March 14

Quincy Jones (Getty Images)

Legendary record producer (“Thriller”) Quincy Jones was born on March 14, 1933.

Stephen Curry, Chrisean Rock, Simone Biles, Albert Einstein, Brian Quinn, Michael Caine and Billy Crystal were also born on this day.

Eva Longoria — March 15

Eva Longoria (Getty Images)

Actress and film producer Eva Longoria (“Flamin’ Hot”) was born on March 15, 1975.

Lil Dicky, will.i.am, Bret Michaels, Dee Snider and Brian Tee are her birthday twins.

Jhené Aiko— March 16

Jhené Aiko (Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko (“Stay Ready”) was born on March 16, 1988.

She shares her birthday with Lauren Graham, Alexandra Daddario, Flavor Flav, Jonica Booth, Alan Tudyk and Victor Garber.

John Boyega— March 17

John Boyega (Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Actor and film producer John Boyega (“They Cloned Tyrone”) was born on March 17, 1992.

Rob Kardashian, Rob Lowe, Tamar Braxton, Kurt Russell and Nat King Cole were also born on this day.

Adam Levine — March 18

Adam Levine Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest)

Maroon 5 frontman and former “The Voice” coach Adam Levine was born on March 18, 1979.

Lily Collins, Queen Latifah, Tink, Vanessa Williams, Irene Cara and Thomas Ian Griffith also have the same birthday.

Glenn Close — March 19

Getty Images

Actress and singer Glenn Close (“Fatal Attraction”) was born on March 19, 1947.

Andy Reid, Bruce Willis, Yandy Smith, Jake Weber, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Bun B also blow their birthday candles out on this day.

Spike Lee — March 20

Getty Images

Writer, director and producer Spike Lee (“Do the Right Thing”) was. born on March 20, 1957.

Folks who also were born on March 20 include Ruby Rose, Zonique Pullins, Bianca Lawson, Fred Rogers, Mikey Day, Michael Rapaport, Holly Hunter and Steve McFadden.