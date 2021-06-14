Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Is No. 1 (Answer) on Sunday’s Big Board

Fox’s primetime went to the dogs with Westminster show

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.700 million, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. Following a rerun, “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.6/5 and 4.6 million total viewers. At 9, “The Chase” drew a 0.5/4 and 3.5 million total viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 3 million total viewers.

“Celebrity Family Feud” led ABC to an outright victory on Sunday, when Fox aired the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.4/3, but fourth in total viewers with 1.8 million. From 7 to 10, the network’s U.S. Olympic Trials averaged a 0.4/3 and 2.1 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

CBS, Fox and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.695 million, Fox was third with 2.2 million and Univision was fifth with 960,000 total viewers.

For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 8 received a 0.4/3 and 6.1 million total viewers. Repeats followed.

Fox aired the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show throughout primetime last night.

Univision aired its season premiere of its “Masked Singer” adaptation on Sunday.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in total viewers with 715,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 461,000. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 457,000 total viewers. At 9, “Batwoman” got a 0.1/1 and 413,000 total viewers.