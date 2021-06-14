Celebrity Family Feud

ABC

Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Is No. 1 (Answer) on Sunday’s Big Board

by | June 14, 2021 @ 9:35 AM

Fox’s primetime went to the dogs with Westminster show

“Celebrity Family Feud” led ABC to an outright victory on Sunday, when Fox aired the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.700 million, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. Following a rerun, “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.6/5 and 4.6 million total viewers. At 9, “The Chase” drew a 0.5/4 and 3.5 million total viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 3 million total viewers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

