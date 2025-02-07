Charlamagne tha God Trashes Dems for Weak Elon Musk Response: ‘Did Joe Biden Sneeze and Give All of You Dementia?’ | Video

Charlamagne tha God laid into Democrats on Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” trashing the party’s elderly leadership and younger generation alike for their weak response to Elon Musk and the campaign of destruction he’s been waging against the U.S. government on Donald Trump’s behalf.

Of course he also trashed Musk himself, but the majority of his commentary was about the inept fight put up by Democrats, and what the comedian argued was extremely short-sighted acquiescence by congressional Republicans.

He started by admitted that he no longer thinks “Donald Trump is going to destroy democracy.” That’s because “three weeks in the Trump part two, I don’t think he’s going to destroy democracy anymore. I think he’s already done it. The oligarchy is already here. I haven’t seen CEOs this happy since they caught Luigi at that McDonald’s, and now Trump has handed over the keys to the old government the Elon Musk.”

Charlamagne then joked that “Musk is already doing so much to damage America that ISIS is getting FOMO” and that he’s “stripping the federal government like his Kanye’s wife at the Grammys.”

“If you think about it, Elon is the Kanye of the government. An egomaniac. He’s an egomaniac coasting off early success who is way more into Hitler than you would have thought,” he continued. “Yeah, somehow Trump demanded we get rid of DEI, then gave the job of co-president to an unqualified, unelected African immigrant. This country isn’t supposed to be run by incompetent foreigners. It’s supposed to be run by incompetent Americans. I can’t believe I’m saying this during Black History Month, [but] Elon, go back to Africa. And take your little minions too.”

The comedian then broke down some of the latest news about the people Musk has handed over access to sensitive government information to. “Yeah, so where’s some dark times people,” he said. “I just hope the Democrats are organizing an effective opposition to all this. Show them what you made of.”

At that he rolled a recent clip Democratic Senator Chris Murphy put on social media in which he drinks a fruity cocktail after a stressful day, at which point Charlamange got heated.

“You’re unwinding with a pink drink in the middle of the game, Motherf—er, get some amphetamines and get back on the field,” he said. “Okay, you got Elon out here pumped up on Mars juice and ketamine, and you’re out here having a sea breeze. Get in this fight. Dems, your mascot is a donkey. Donkey punch these motherf—ers!”

Then he rolled a clip of the extremely embarrassing appearance Chuck Schumer and other elderly Democratic leaders earlier this week at a protest against Trump and Musk.

In response to the limp chanting and obvious lack of urgency, as well as the clear frailty of the people in the clip, most of whom are in their 70s and 80s, Charlamagne said, “See now I need a pink drink.”

Then, turning his ire on Democrats, he continued, “yeah, this entire generation of Dem leadership has got to go, man…. One of those guys had a pimp cane, and he still didn’t seem tough. You know how hard that is. He the first pimp whose hoes slap him. All right, kick him out. Vote him out. Hide that Life Alert, make him walk down whatever stairs Mitch McConnell uses, I don’t care. It just needs to change.”

Then Charlamagne asked if “there are some young democrats who can speak clearly on this,” only to roll an equally cringe clip of much younger Democrats also trying and failing to do an inspiring chant.

“What do we need? Some subtitles, for starters, did Joe Biden sneeze and give all of your dementia?” Charlamagne asked.

After this, he turned his attention to Republicans for their total acquiescence to what Trump and Musk are doing. You can watch the whole clip below: