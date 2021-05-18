Though Charles Grodin was known for his droll, deadpan humor and awkward, uncomfortably hilarious moments on screen, he’s being remembered with the utmost warmth and sincerity on Tuesday following news of his passing.

Icons of comedy and film like Steve Martin, Albert Brooks, Kathy Griffin, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt and many more shared their experiences meeting and working with Grodin, with Martin referring to him as “one of the funniest people I ever met.”

“I loved Charles Grodin so much. He would bust my balls and give me so much s— in a way that left me no choice but to giggle with glee. Never mean spirited, just quick and brilliant,” Griffin said in a tweet.

“A brilliant comedy actor. I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature ‘Real Life’ and he was amazing. Rest In Peace, Chuck,” Brooks added.

Fans and celebs online said you must rush out and see the original “Heartbreak Kid” or “Midnight Run” if you haven’t had the pleasure, and through his work on “Saturday Night Live” and in films like “Beethoven” or “The Great Muppet Caper,” Maron even dubbed him one of the “great cranky comedy geniuses.”

Rob Schneider shared a story about meeting Grodin and saying how it was one of his dreams to be on stage when Grodin and Robert DeNiro were filming a classic scene from “Midnight Run.”

“In my opinion, the funniest performance ever given by an Actor in a Hollywood movie was Charles Grodin in ‘The Heartbreak Kid!’ He once told me that ‘If you like that movie too much, I worry about you.’ Clearly Charles spent too much time in therapy. Thank you for ALL the LAUGHS,” Schneider said.

Grodin died Tuesday at age 86 after suffering from bone marrow cancer.

See more tributes to Charles Grodin below:

So said to hear. One of the funniest people I ever met: Charles Grodin, Star of ‘Beethoven’ and ‘Heartbreak Kid,’ Dies at 86 – https://t.co/OwDYFLIgae — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) May 18, 2021

R.I.P. Charles Grodin. A brilliant comedy actor. I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature “Real Life” and he was amazing. Rest In Peace, Chuck. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) May 18, 2021

God I loved him. https://t.co/IfrfMbR4vH — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. Ordering a plate of chorizo and eggs in his beloved memory. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. One of the great cranky comedic geniuses. — marc maron (@marcmaron) May 18, 2021

I loved Charles Grodin so much. He would bust my balls and give me so much shit in a way that left me no choice but to giggle with glee. Never mean spirited, just quick and brilliant. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 18, 2021

Just watched #MidnightRun last week. My God, he was so powerfully funny. Watch him investigate the “counterfeit” $20s. Or with DeNiro visiting his ex wife. Grodin steals the scene doing absolutely “nothing.” A comic genius. RIP https://t.co/SEiy1qf5cU — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) May 18, 2021

No better movie than Midnight Run and no one was ever better on a talk show than Charles Grodin. He was a great actor and a brilliant performer.

Rest In Peace Sir. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 18, 2021

In my opinion, the funniest performance ever given by an Actor in a Hollywood movie was Charles Grodin in “The Heartbreak Kid!” He once told me that “If you like that movie too much, I worry about you.” Clearly Charles spent too much time in therapy. Thank you for ALL the LAUGHS! pic.twitter.com/54RZsFHn4x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 18, 2021

Charles Grodin was always a pleasure to watch, whether in Rosemary's Baby or The Heartbreak Kid. And in the long, wide talent search to find the star of The Graduate, no other actor came as close to getting the role that went to Dustin Hoffman. RIP. https://t.co/PZOjIdOUAA — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 18, 2021

RIP Charles Grodin. I am begging you to watch “Midnight Run” if you’ve somehow never seen it — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 18, 2021

No, not #CharlesGrodin . Rest In Peace Legend. Thank you for every gift you gave us, especially the masterpiece that is Midnight Run. 🙏 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 18, 2021