MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin Renews Contract Through 2027

The Motion Picture Association has signed CEO and chairman Charles Rivkin to a third three-year contract that will keep him with the MPA through January 2027.

Since his arrival to the film industry lobbying group at the start of 2018, Rivkin has overseen a significant expansion of the organization’s global operations. To reflect that international expansion, the group shorted its longtime name, the Motion Picture Association of America, to just Motion Picture Association in 2019.

In his most recent term, Rivkin and the MPA lobbied for the expansion of tax incentive programs for film productions in several major states, including California, New York, Georgia, New Jersey and Louisiana, as well as in countries like Canada, France and New Zealand, among others.

Rivkin has also spearheaded initiatives such as the lobbying group Streaming Innovation Alliance and the anti-piracy coalition Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment.

“I’m excited to lead the MPA for a third term and to represent iconic member companies that exemplify ingenuity and innovation,” Rivkin said in a statement. “As the world’s largest content creators, co-producing and investing in more local productions than ever before, MPA members are constantly pushing the boundaries of storytelling around the globe to delight audiences everywhere, on every available screen.”

“Our members’ films and series are among the most accessible and prominent cultural exports, and they drive the creative economy both in the United States and overseas,” Rivkin continued. “This is the best job in the world, and I look forward to creating new ways for storytellers to reach even bigger audiences in the years ahead.”