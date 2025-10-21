Charli XCX, Jessica Alba in Talks to Join Dakota Johnson’s Directorial Debut ‘A Tree Is Blue’

Charli xcx and Jessica Alba are in talks to join “A Tree is Blue,” the feature directorial debut of Dakota Johnson.

The film, which does not have plot details disclosed, will be written by first-time screenwriter Vanessa Burghardt, who starred alongside Johnson in the Sundance dramedy “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” Burghardt is also in talks to star, with production set to begin next month in Los Angeles.

The film will be financed by Rivulet Entertainment. Johnson, Ro Donnelly

and Sam Racanelli will produce for TeaTime Pictures, and Rob Paris and Mike

Witherill will produce for Rivulet. TeaTime’s Hyunji Ward will executive produce

alongside Rick Steele. CAA Media Finance will handle sales.

Johnson’s first project as director was the short film “Loser Baby,” which premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. She most recently starred in and produced the Neon comedy “Splitsville” and the A24 love triangle drama “Materialists” alongside Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

