Charli XCX Joined by Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Kylie Jenner and More for A24’s ‘The Moment’

The film, written by Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes and directed by Zamiri, is due in theaters in 2026

Charli XCX (Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
“The Moment” is here. A24’s new feature, starring Charli XCX from a story by the pop star, will arrive in theaters in 2026 — and the cast has been revealed via a new teaser for the project. Watch it below.

In fact, this cast is stacked. Charli XCX will be joined by Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Kylie Jenner, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Rachel Sennott, Rish Shah, Alexander Skarsgard, Tish Weinstock and Michael Workéyè, along with musicians Skygirl and A.G. Cook, with Cook also providing the score.

The official logline for “The Moment” reads: “A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”

“The Moment” was written by Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes, based on Charli XCX’s original idea, with Zamiri also directing.

Charli XCX also just had three films debut at fall film festivals – “Erupcja,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and had its domestic distribution rights snapped by 1-2 Special; a historical fantasy film called “100 Nights a Hero,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and is opening in North America in December; and the star-studded “Sacrifice,” which also premiered at TIFF and has Charli XCX co-starring with Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek and Vincent Cassel. The Romain Gavras-directed film has yet to find a distributor.

“The Moment” hits theaters in 2026 from A24.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor

