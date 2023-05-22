Charlize Theron Has No Idea When She’s Returning to the MCU: ‘I Haven’t Gotten a Call’

Don’t expect Charlize Theron to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. When asked if she knew when she was coming back to the franchise after her cameo at the end of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Theron was all shrugs.

“I haven’t gotten a call. Is that bad?” Theron told MTV reporter Josh Horowitz during the “Fast X” premiere in Rome. When pressed on the issue, the star assured Horowitz that she wasn’t lying three times then made a joke that he should cut her answer.

“No, that’s what we’re running,” Horowitz quipped back.

If you didn’t know that Theron was in the MCU, first of all, c’mon. She’s a huge name in Hollywood and a master of sci-fi action movies. Grass is green and of course Charlize Theron was going to appear in a Marvel movie. This is simply how the world works. But more importantly, you clearly haven’t been keeping up with your MCU stingers.

Theron briefly appeared in a post-credits scene in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” specifically the one that didn’t feature Bruce Campbell. Theron portrayed Clea, the current Sorcerer Supreme based on the timeline of the comic books, Doctor Strange’s ex-wife and the niece of his nemesis, Dormammu. She first appeared in issue no. 126 of “Strange Tales,” which was released in 1964. Following the death of Stephen Strange, Clea becomes the newest Sorcerer Supreme. She also rules over the Dark Dimension off and on over the years. Basically, she’s a pretty important part of Doctor Strange lore, which is why it was exciting she made an appearance in “Multiverse of Madness.”

It’s hard to tell what’s going on here. Either Theron is being coy about the notoriously tight-lipped cinematic universe and there is more of Clea on the way or she’s telling the truth. In that case, Clea may be coming at a later date, or her whole appearance was one big red herring from Sam Raimi and the MCU powers that be (aka Kevin Feige). Whatever the case, it’s not like Theron really needs Marvel.

Not only does the A-lister have “Fast X” on her horizon, but she also has Victoria Mahoney’s “The Old Guard 2,” Sam Hart and Antony Johnston’s “Atomic Blonde 2” and the Scott Derrickson-directed horror movie “Two Eyes Staring” in her near future. “The Old Guard 2” is in post production and is expected to be released in 2024.