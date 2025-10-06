Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Leads ‘Chef’s Kiss’ Rom-Com in First Look at Roku Film | Exclusive

Roku and Jaggi Entertainment have kicked off production in New South Wales on romantic comedy “Chef’s Kiss,” set to star Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Tim Robards.

Set in the Tuscan countryside, “Chef’s Kiss” follows Lauren Navarro (Bailon-Houghton), an American marketing executive tasked with revamping a family-run pasta sauce brand. While consulting with the family, she meets Mason (Robards), an ex-commercial chef with “uncompromising values and an irresistible charm.”

“We’re so excited to kick off production on ‘Chef’s Kiss,’ a romantic comedy that features what our audiences already love — stories full of heart, humor and connection,” scripted content lead at Roku Originals Morgan Pichinson said. “Our viewers devour rom-coms, especially during moments that matter to them, and we can’t wait to bring them a new love story to savour just in time for Valentine’s Day.”

The “Cheetah Girls” star will executive produce the film, set to premiere in February. “Chef’s Kiss” will also feature Dina Panozzo as Francesca Russo, the fiery matriarch of the pasta sauce dynasty; Julia Vosnakis as Isabella and Nat Buchanan as Maddie.

Tim Robards and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton in “Chef’s Kiss” (Credit: Roku)

Steve Jaggi and Kylie Mascord will produce for Roku Originals, while Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall will oversee “Chef’s Kiss” on behalf of Roku. The project will be the latest in Roku’s slate of original rom-coms, joining “This Time Next Year,” “Merry Little Mystery,” “Jingle Bell Love” and “Jingle Bell Wedding.”

“Romance has always been at the heart of what we do,” Jaggi said. “‘Chef’s Kiss’ reflects our ongoing commitment to producing engaging, internationally appealing romance films, and we’re thrilled to be doing so in collaboration with Roku.”

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton in “Chef’s Kiss” (Credit: Roku)

First look images, exclusively obtained by TheWrap, feature Bailon-Houghton and Robards taste-testing in the kitchen and exploring the romantic scenery in Tuscany. “Chef’s Kiss” was shot in Sydney, Australia, and the surrounding area, doubling for Italy. The feature will be available to stream on The Roku Channel in the U.S. this February.