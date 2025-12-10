Cheryl Hines Downplays ‘Curb’ Co-Star Larry David Estrangement, Says She’d Be ‘Fine’ Running Into Him

Cheryl Hines wouldn’t mind running into her ex “Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-star Larry David, despite his disapproval over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s role in the Trump administration.

The actress addressed her estrangement from David, who she starred opposite from for 12 seasons of the HBO comedy, while appearing on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Per Hines, she still has not spoken to David since “Curb Your Enthusiasm” concluded in April 2024, around the same time her husband was running for president. RFK Jr. later ended his campaign in August 2024 and endorsed Donald Trump, joining the latter’s administration as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“I think he’s mad,” Hines shared with host Elizabeth Vargas. “Because Bobby’s in the administration.”

Yet, Hines made it clear that she thinks she and David would be just fine if they ran into one another — noting they weren’t wildly close outside of work.

“I actually think I would be fine talking to Larry,” she noted. “Somebody asked me, ‘What would happen if you walked into a restaurant and he was there?’ I would be happy to see him and I’d say hi and we’d talk for a second.”

She continued: “I don’t know. It’s not like Larry and I used to play pickleball and we don’t now. You know what I mean? I would really see him at work or things like that once in a while, have lunch, but I haven’t really been around in LA the same time he has. So, I don’t know. I’m sure things would be fine with us.”

Though, she did admit that David is likely “not happy about politics.”

Hines’ comments about David come a month after the actress confirmed that they had not spoken in over a year. During a November appearance on the “Hot Mics” podcast, Hines shared she hasn’t “talked to him in a while,” but said she still had love for her former boss.

She added: “I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me.”