‘Chief of War’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“See” and “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa‘s latest collaboration with Apple TV+, “Chief of War,” makes its highly anticipated streaming debut this week. Co-created, starring, produced and — in the case of one episode — directed by Momoa, the new series is a massive, ambitious historical epic about a pivotal turning point in Hawaiian history. The show is a passion project for Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, and co-creator Thomas Paʻa Sibbett.

Their passion is on full display in every scene and visually impressive frame of “Chief of War.” Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of the historical drama.

When does “Chief of War” premiere?

“Chief of War” premieres Friday, Aug. 1.

How can I watch “Chief of War”?

“Chief of War” streams exclusively on Apple TV+.

When are new episodes released?

New episodes of “Chief of War” release weekly on Fridays on Apple TV+.

When do new episodes come out?

Apple is dropping the first two episodes of “Chief of War” on the same day, Friday, Aug. 1. The remaining episodes of its first season will then premiere individually every Friday through Sept. 19.

You can find the full release schedule for “Chief of War” Season 1 below:

Episode 1, “The Chief of War” — August 1

Episode 2, “Changing Tides” — August 1

Episode 3, “City of Flowers” — August 8

Episode 4, “City of Flowers Part II” — August 15

Episode 5, “The Race of the Gods” — August 22

Episode 6, “The Splintered Paddle” — August 29

Episode 7, “Day of Spilled Brains” — September 5

Episode 8, “The Sacred Niu Grove” — September 12

Episode 9, “The Black Desert” — September 19

What is “Chief of War” about?

Based on true events, “Chief of War” tells the story of Kaʻiana, a fearsome warrior chief who finds himself at the center of a bloody, dangerous war for control of the islands of Hawaiʻi at the turn of the 19th century. His journey not only sends Kaʻiana around the world, but also gives him a front-row seat to the very conflict that resulted in the unification of Hawaiʻi.

Who is in the “Chief of War” cast?

In addition to co-creating the series, Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones,” “Aquaman”) also leads the cast of “Chief of War,” playing its eponymous warrior, Kaʻiana. He is joined in the series by Temuera Morrison (“The Book of Boba Fett”), Cliff Curtis (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Luciane Buchanan (“The Night Agent”), Te Ao o Hinepehinga (“Head High”), Brandon Finn (“Central Valley”), Te Kohe Tuhaka (“Love and Monsters”), Siua Ikale’o (“They Don’t Cast Shadows”) and James Udom (“Judas and the Black Messiah”).

