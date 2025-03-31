Jason Momoa Sets His Return as Duncan Idaho in ‘Dune 3’: ‘I’m Making a Comeback’ | Video

As director Denis Villeneuve inches closer to starting production on “Dune 3,” actor Jason Momoa has made his future with the sci-fi franchise known.

During a Monday interview with “Today”, Momoa confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Duncan Idaho in Villeneuve’s sequel to 2024’s “Dune: Part Two.” When asked by host Craig Melvin if he’s “gotten a call” about the film, Momoa responded, “Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like ‘Game of Thrones,’ you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right?”

“Yeah, there’s going to be… I’m going to be coming back,” he continued. “I’m making a comeback! You heard it first, right here with you, baby.” Laughing, Momoa added, “You just got me in trouble!”

In 2021’s “Dune: Part One,” Momoa’s Duncan, the swordmaster of House Atreides and an influential mentor to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, willingly sacrifices himself in order to give Paul and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) enough time to escape a deadly ambush. Duncan dies in a similar fashion in author Frank Herbert’s original “Dune” novel.

However, the character is brought back to life in Herbert’s third “Dune” book, “Dune Messiah,” as a clone-like replica of his original self. “Messiah” takes place 12 years after “Dune: Part Two” and it explores the fallout of Paul’s bloody rise to ultimate power. Duncan, for his part, goes on to be the only character featured in all six of Herbert’s original “Dune” books.

Villeneuve’s “Dune 3,” oft prematurely referred to by fans as “Dune Messiah,” is expected to be, like its two predecessors, a largely faithful adaptation of its Herbert-penned source material. Momoa’s confirmation of his return is not, therefore, a particularly shocking revelation.

It is, however, noteworthy that Momoa has chosen to announce his return so early. “Dune 3” is not expected to begin filming until later this year. It is a move reminiscent of Josh Brolin’s insistence that “Dune: Part Two” be added to his IMDb page shortly after the release of “Dune: Part One,” despite the fact that the fate of his character, Gurney Halleck, is left purposefully ambiguous at the end of the first film.

Villeneuve’s “Dune” movies continue to inspire a level of excitement from their cast members the likes of which is rarely seen these days in Hollywood’s expensive franchise world. It is not hard to see why, though, as both “Dune: Part One” and “Dune: Part Two” garnered considerable critical praise, financial success and awards recognition following their respective releases.

“Dune 3” is expected to hit theaters in 2026.