Sally Ann Howes, Who Played Truly Scrumptious in ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, who is best known for co-starring with Dick Van Dyke in the 1968 musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” has died. She was 91.

The death of the actress who played Truly Scrumptious in the beloved film was confirmed by her son Andrew Hart Adler to the U.K.’s Press Association news wire Wednesday, according to the BBC. Adler, an artist, also posted a picture of Howes to Instagram on Tuesday, captioning it: “Sally Ann and I in 1967 off of Catalina. You are finally with Douglas. All my memories of you live on.”

Howes’ nephew, Toby Howes, tweeted Tuesday: “I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty #SallyAnnhowes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday. My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the #Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side.”

Representatvies for Howes were not immediately reachable by TheWrap.

More to come…