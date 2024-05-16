Tony McFarr, a stunt performer best known for doubling Chris Pratt in a number of films, including “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Jurassic World,” has died of undetermined causes, TheWrap has learned. He died on May 13 at his home outside Orlando, Fla. He was 47.

His mother told TMZ on Thursday that his death was “unexpected and shocking.” A toxicology report from the Orange County Medical Examiner is still pending.

McFarr had been in the stunt business since the early 2010s, working on series like “Bones” and “Teen Wolf” and in movies like “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and “Rock of Ages.” In 2015, he worked as the stunt double for Pratt on the first “Jurassic World” movie, eventually doubling him in both “Passengers” in 2016 and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” in 2017, while still performing stunts in movies like “The Accountant,” “Logan Lucky” and “Captain America: Civil War.” The last time he doubled for Pratt was in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in 2018.

Since last working with Pratt, McFarr had worked on feature films like “Tag” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” along with television series like “Creepshow” and “MacGyver.” His last feature credit was 2021’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” in 2021.

The relationship between an actor and a stunt performer is unique; the two form a strong bond bringing different parts of a single character to life, through performance and physicality. This dymanic has been dramatized many times in the past, perhaps best by the Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio)/Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) relationship in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

According to the TMZ report, he is survived by a daughter, his parents and a sister.