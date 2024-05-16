With “Young Sheldon” coming to an end Thursday night after seven seasons on CBS, star Iain Armitage is in need of his next gig. Luckily for him, he appears to have found it at “The Late Show.”

The 15-year-old actor stopped by the late-night show Wednesday for a pretaped bit with host Stephen Colbert.

“Iain Armitage, star of CBS’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ what are you doing here?” Colbert asked as his surprise guest popped out from a rack of suits.

“Well, Stephen, as you may have heard, tomorrow night is the series finale of ‘Young Sheldon,’” Armitage replied. “I’m preparing for my next role. It’s another prequel in the CBS universe.”

Colbert then attempted a few guesses at what show could possibly be getting such treatment — including “Young Tracker,” “Young Equalizer” and “Young Bob Hearts Young Abishola.”

Armitage then put on a pair of glasses to answer, “Young Stephen Colbert.”

“I know you’re talented, but do you really have what it takes to portray me? I’m pretty complex,” the comedian responded.

“Don’t worry. I’ve studied countless hours of footage so I can capture your essence with the utmost accuracy,” Armitage reassured, ultimately proving his impression skills with: “I love ‘Lord of the Rings!’”

“Wow! That is uncanny,” Colbert conceded. “Congratulations, this show is going to be huge.”

You can watch the full “Young Sheldon” take on Stephen Colbert above.

The “Big Bang Theory” spin-off ends its seven-season run on Thursday after first premiering in September 2017. “Young Sheldon” will then be followed by a spin-off of its own, entitled “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” for the 2024-25 season.

The “Young Sheldon” series finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on CBS, while “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m.