What Time Does Chris Rock’s Netflix Special Start?

Chris Rock is making Netflix history on Saturday with a new stand-up comedy special that will be streaming live, marking the first time Netflix has ever hosted a live event on its streaming service. Titled “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” the special is expected to be the first time Rock addresses the Will Smith slap at length on stage, for all the world to see. Which means there are plenty of reasons to tune in live.

But how do you watch the special, what time does it start, and what other events is Netflix hosting around it? Everything you need to know answered below.

What Time Does It Start?

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” begins at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on Netflix. There is already a landing page for the special on Netflix, so go there promptly when it begins to watch it live.

Can You Watch the Chris Rock Special Later?

Yes, Netflix subscribers will be able to rewind, pause and jump to Live, and the entire special will be streaming on Netflix after the event.

If you join late, you can opt to “Play from the Beginning” or join the special live. If you exit during the special, it’ll remain under the “Continue Watching” row.

What Time Does the Pre-Show Begin?

There is a star-studded pre-show called “The Show Before the Show” which will stream live starting at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET from the Comedy Store, hosted by Ronny Chieng with Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Deon Cole and more. The half hour will include live commentary from fellow comedians and special messages from some of Rock’s friends including Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and more.

What About the Post-Show?

Yes, there’s also a post-show! Immediately after the special ends, David Spade and Dana Carvey will be hosting “The Show After The Show” with special guests 6x NBA Champion and 6x MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, JB Smoove, Arsenio Hall and more live from the Comedy Store wrapping up the epic night.

The pre-show and post-show will only be available live on Netflix on March 4. They will not be streaming on Netflix afterwards.