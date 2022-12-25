Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Special Will Debut in March – Watch the First Teaser (Video)

Netflix has released the first teaser poster and first teaser trailer for “Chris Rock: Tambourine,” the comedian’s second stand-up special for the streamer. “Selective Outrage” will also make history as the first live event to be streamed on the platform. It will initially air on March 4, 2023 at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Watch the first teaser above.

The special will be Rock’s first since “The Slap” at the 2022 Oscars — making it required viewing if only to see if, and how, he talks about it. His first stand-up special for Netflix, “Chris Rock: Tamborine” released in February 2018.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Netflix VP of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, said in a statement when the special was announced back in November. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

“Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” was the biggest live, in-person event in Netflix history when it took place in Spring of 2022, selling more than 260,000 tickets and featuring more than 330 comedians performing 295 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles. The festival also featured the first-ever stand-up show at Dodger Stadium.

Rock is, of course, a prolific actor, writer, producer and director. He also known for co-creating and narrating the sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” inspired by his teen life, and for his self-titled HBO series “The Chris Rock Show.” The four-time Emmy winner is also known for film credits like “Madagascar,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Longest Yard,” “Grown Ups” and “Amsterdam.” His TV appearances include “Broad City,” “Fargo,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Empire” and “In Living Color.”

See the poster below: