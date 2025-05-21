‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Follow-Up Series Lands at Lifetime — Without Todd and Julie

The Chrisleys are ready to admit they may not know best. Over two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, their children are redefining what it means to be a member of this particular reality TV family.

The still untitled Chrisleys project landed a series order at Lifetime and will premiere later this year. The docuseries will follow the multigenerational Chrisleys with Chase and Savannah, Grayson and Chloe and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley as they navigate what life looks like after their parents’ prison sentence.

The family first gained popularity on their reality series “Chrisley Knows Best,” where the family flaunted an expensive lifestyle and Todd’s journey to becoming a self-made millionaire.

The 27-year-old daughter Savannah assumed guardianship over her younger brother Grayson, 18, and her niece Chloe, 12. She has been fighting tirelessly for a Presidential pardon to free her parents and even spoke at the Republican National Convention last year. Meanwhile, her brother Chase is addressing his own life struggles, while attempting to build his new business and navigate his relationship with girlfriend Jodi.

The docuseries will give viewers an “unfiltered, deeply personal look” at the family’s journey and introduces the real Chrisleys as they navigate this new chapter, according to a press release obtained by TheWrap.

Bunim/Murray Productions, the EPs behind “Surviving R. Kelly,” ‘The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” and “Confessions of Octomom,” are set to lead the Lifetime series. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Jesse Daniels, Rit Saraswat, Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley will also executive producer with Nicole Blais serving as co-executive producer. Brie Miranda Bryant and Nicole Vogel will executive produce for Lifetime.

Atlanta-based millionaire Todd Chrisley started out in real estate before pivoting to reality TV once the 2008 recession hit his company Chrisley Asset Management. Julie Chrisley, Todd’s second wife, and he received a combined 19-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. In November, Todd received a 12-year sentence, and Julie received seven years. Each parent also received a 16-month probation. Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley was arrested in March 2023 for aggravated assault at his workplace.

“Chrisley Knows Best” ran for nine seasons from 2014 to 2023 on the USA Network, with a tenth season renewal, before Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison. A spinoff series for E! titled “Growing Up Chrisley” starred Savannah with her brother Chase from 2019 to 2022. Savannah has also appeared on “The Masked Singer” and “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”