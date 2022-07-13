“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz is speaking out about the show being snubbed for its last eligible Emmys. The NBC drama — which concluded its sixth and final season in May — managed to only score an Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics nod.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Metz jokingly called herself “Bitter Betty formerly known as Chrissy Metz,” adding that she has “come here to share my unsolicited private opinion publicly.”

“When there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and who act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for the beautiful work, and the way that they have changed people’s lives and hearts and minds, and the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don’t get recognized for it?” she said, pausing to sputter in disbelief. “I understand it’s not everything, honey, but it’s something.”

Metz added in a caption to the video, “With that being said, a MASSIVE congratulations to @taylordawesgoldsmith and @siddkhoslamusic for their writing nominations on the amazingly beautiful song, ‘Forever Now’ that @mandymooremm absolutely slays.”

“I am entitled to feel disappointment and also filled with such love and gratitude,” she concluded in a statement. “Thank you universe for offering such serious perspective.”

The actress’ comments come after Moore released a statement, congratulating the duo for the single nomination and adding that she wished “our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew” was also recognized, but that “nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

Fogelman, who created the series, also tweeted, “The Emmy noms didn’t break for #ThisIsUs today — if you’re happy when they go your way, you’ve got to take it on the chin when they don’t. That entire group wins a ‘Danny’ in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor!”

Despite the snub this year, “This Is Us” has previously dominated the awards ceremony, winning four Emmys — including star Sterling K. Brown’s Outstanding Lead Actor win in 2017 — and being nominated a total of 39 times.