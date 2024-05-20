Christopher Reeve Doc ‘Super/Man’ to Get Limited Theatrical Release

DC Studios and Fathom Events are teaming up on the theatrical release of the acclaimed documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” the companies announced on Monday.

The film, which DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films acquired out of the Sundance Film Festival this year, will debut in cinemas across the U.S. on Sept. 21. There will be an encore presentation on Sept. 25, Reeve’s birthday.

Visit Fathom Events for further information and participating theaters. The film’s international theatrical rollout will follow.

Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a statement: “On behalf of not only Warner Bros., but also my colleagues at DC, HBO and CNN, it’s an honor to be a part of bringing Christopher Reeve and his singular legacy to audiences again. It was at this very studio where he made us all believe a man could fly, and this documentary reveals what made him a true hero, on- and off-screen. Partnering with our friends at Fathom Events to deliver this very special film to the big screen was an opportunity we could not pass up.”

Fathom Events’ CEO Ray Nutt added: “Everyone knows that Superman is a superhero, but I’m eager for audiences to discover the REAL superhero behind Superman. This film is an extraordinary story that takes a deep dive into the man Christopher Reeve really was and the courage he displayed. We’re looking forward to working with our partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. to bring this inspiring film to theaters nationwide.”

In his review of the documentary, TheWrap’s Matthew Creith wrote, “Opening with startling and energetic cuts of 1978’s ‘Superman,’ set to the iconic John Williams score, the documentary makes a case for everyday heroic actions and encourages its audience to believe in miracles. But as insightful as the film is, it’s only as good as the subject it examines and Reeve’s personal and professional conflicts are on full display.”

Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui directed the film, a Passion Pictures production they cowrote with Otto Burnham. The film’s producers include Bonhote, Robert Ford and Lizzie Gillett, with Daniel Kilroy, Kristen Lappas, Marie Margolius, Mark Meatto, David Moulton and Andee Ryder. Connor Schell and Libby Geist from Words + Pictures are the executive producers.