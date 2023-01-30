Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and ‘American Graffiti’ Star, Dies at 75

Cindy Williams, the beloved star of ’70s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died at age 75 after a brief illness, her children said in a statement on Monday.

Williams died Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Crani, according to the Associated Press.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

The news of her death was also posted to her official site, with the message, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cindy Williams. Cindy lit up our lives with laughter.”

Williams also had a featured role in George Lucas’ 1973 classic “American Graffiti” opposite Ron Howard.

She was born on Aug, 22, 1947 in Los Angeles and majored in theater at Los Angeles City College. Her first roles included guest spots on “Love, American Style” and “Room 222.”

Actor/director Penny Marshall, who played Laverne to her Shirley, died on Dec. 17, 2018. She was also 75.