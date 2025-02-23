‘A Complete Unknown’ Wins Top Prize From Cinema Audio Society

The music-focused biopic “A Complete Unknown” has been honored for its sound mixing at the 61st annual Cinema Audio Society Awards, which took place Saturday at the Beverly Hilton.

The Bob Dylan film is one of two CAS winners that are also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Sound, the other being the CAS animation winner, “The Wild Robot.”

Since 2020, when the Oscars combined its Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing categories into a single Best Sound category, the CAS winner has gone on to win the Oscar every year. Prior to that, the CAS winner would take the Oscar for mixing about half the time.

The award for documentary feature went to “Music by John Williams,” which triumphed in a music-dominated category; other nominees included “Elton John: Never Too Late” and “I Am: Celine Dion.” The television non-fiction category was won by the music-centered “Beatles ’64.”

In the other TV categories, Emmy favorites “Shōgun” and “The Bear” continued their winning ways. The World War II era “Masters of the Air” took the prize for limited series.

Also at the show, sound mixer Tod A. Maitland, a seven-time CAS nominee who was among the winning team from “A Complete Unknown” and was also nominated for TV’s “Fallout,” received the 2024 Career Achievement Award.

Director Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part Two”) received the Filmmaker of the Year Award.

The winners list:

Motion Pictures – Live Action: “A Complete Unknown”

Motion Pictures – Animated: “The Wild Robot”

Motion Pictures – Documentary: “Music by John Williams”

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series: “Masters of the Air”: S01 E05 “Part Five”

Television Series – One Hour: “Shōgun”: S01 E01 “Broken to the First”

Television Series – Half Hour: “The Bear”: S03 E03 “Doors”

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials: “Beatles ’64”

Student Recognition Award: Guillermo Moya, Full Sail University