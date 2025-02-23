‘Conclave,’ ‘Say Nothing’ Win Scripter Awards for Adapted Screenplays

“Conclave” won the USC Libraries Scripter Award for the best adapted screenplay of 2025, solidifying its position as the Oscar favorite in that category. The ceremony took place on Saturday evening on the USC campus in downtown Los Angeles.

The Scripter Award goes to the author of an adapted screenplay and to the author of the original work on which that screenplay was based, which in this case is screenwriter Peter Straughan and novelist Robert Harris.

“Conclave” is an Oscar nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay and it won the Scripter in a category that also included fellow Academy Award nominees “A Complete Unknown,” “Nickel Boys” and “Sing Sing.” (The fifth Scripter finalist was “The Wild Robot,” while the last Oscar nominee is “Emilia Pérez.”)

In the 38 years since the Scripter Awards began in 1988, its winner has matched the Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay 16 times. Half of those times came in an eight-year stretch between 2011 and 2018, which was followed by four years in which the awards did not match. Over the last two years, though, the Scripter winner — “Women Talking” in 2023 and “American Fiction” last year — has gone on to receive the Oscar.

In the Scripter television series category, FX’s “Say Nothing” won, with awards going to Patrick Radden Keefe, author of the nonfiction book by the same name about The Troubles in Northern Ireland, and screenwriter Joshua Zetumer. The FX show’s victory over “Baby Reindeer” and “Shōgun,” which have been on a continuous victory tour through awards season, is significant. “Slow Horses” won this category in 2023 and 2024, making it the first program to win the Scripter more than once.

The ceremony took place on the USC campus in Town and Gown, a ballroom adjacent to the Doheny Library, the traditional site of the Scripters. Also at the event, Scripter Selection Committee Chair Howard Rodman received the USC Libraries Ex Libris Award from novelist Walter Mosley.

Scripter finalists and winners are chosen by a committee that consists of Writers Guild of America Members, Academy Award-winning and -nominated screenwriters, authors, film and television industry executives, faculty and select members of the Friends of the USC Libraries. The gala presentation is an annual fundraiser for USC Libraries.