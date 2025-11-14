Cinema Eye Honors: ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka,’ ‘The Perfect Neighbor,’ ‘Come See Me in the Good Light’ Lead 2025 Nominations

“2000 Meters to Andriivka,” “Afternoons of Solitude,” “Come See Me in the Good Light,” “Cover-Up,” “The Perfect Neighbor,” “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk” and “Seeds” have been nominated as the best nonfiction films of 2025 at the Cinema Eye Honors, which announced its nominees on Thursday afternoon.

The nominations reinforced the position of Mstyslav Chernov’s “2000 Meters to Andriivka” and Geeta Gandbhir’s “The Perfect Neighbor” as the most-honored documentaries of the year, following their recognition at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards and Gotham Awards, and their position on DOC NYC’s annual list of likely awards titles. Those two films are the only ones to be honored by all four groups.

Ryan White’s “Come See Me in the Good Light” led all films with six nominations, followed by “2000 Meters,” Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus’ “Cover-Up” and Brittany Shyne’s “Seeds” with five.

While Shyne’s four nominations make her this year’s most-nominated person, Poitras’ nominations for picture, director and editing push her total number of lifetime Cinema Eye nominations to 16, the most of any individual.

Only one film, “2000 Meters to Andriivka,” was nominated in the Feature, Directing and Production categories.

Nominees for the Audience Choice Prize were “Apocalypse in the Tropics,” “Coexistence, My Ass!,” “Come See Me in the Good Light,” “The Eyes of Ghana,” “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley,” “The Librarians,” “Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore,” “Mr. Nobody Against Putin,” “Prime Minister” and “The Tale of Silyan.”

The Cinema Eye Honors were launched in New York City in 2007 to honor all facets of nonfiction filmmaking. Over the years, about half the Cinema Eye nominees have gone on to receive Oscar nominations in the Best Documentary Feature category. Last year, four of the five Oscar nominees were previously nominated by Cinema Eye.

Final voting will take place in December, with the 19th annual ceremony taking place on Thursday, Jan. 8 at the New York Academy of Medicine in East Harlem.

NOMINEES:

Feature

“2000 Meters to Andriivka” — Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath, Alex Babenko and Sam Slater

“Afternoons of Solitude” — Albert Serra, Montse Triola, Luis Ferrón, Pedro Palacios, Artur Tort, Mac Verdaguer and Jordi Ribas

“Come See Me in the Good Light” — Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro, Stef Willen, Brandon Somerhalder, Berenice Chávez, Blake Neely, Dave Richards, Brent Kiser, Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley

“Cover-Up” — Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Yoni Golijov, Olivia Streisand, Mia Cioffi Henry, Amy Foote, Peter Bowman, Maya Shenfeld and Seymour Hersh

“The Perfect Neighbor” — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee, Viridiana Lieberman, Laura Heinzinger and Felipe Messeder

“Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk” — Sepideh Farsi, Javad Djavahery, Fatma Hassona, Cinna Peyghamy and Pierre Carrasco

“Seeds” — Brittany Shyne, Danielle Varga, Sabrina Schmidt Gordon, Malika Zouhali-Worrall, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Daniel Timmons, Ben Kruse and Willie Head Jr.

Direction

Mstyslav Chernov — “2000 Meters to Andriivka”

Albert Serra — “Afternoons of Solitude”

Ryan White — “Come See Me in the Good Light”

Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus — “Cover-Up”

Geeta Gandbhir — “The Perfect Neighbor”

David Osit — “Predators”

Brittany Shyne — “Seeds”

Editing

Michelle Mizner — “2000 Meters to Andriivka”

Amy Foote, Peter Bowman and Laura Poitras — “Cover-Up”

Alexander Kashcheev — “I Am Not Everything I Want to Be”

Julia Loktev and Michael Taylor — “My Undesirable Friends: Part 1: Last Air in Moscow”

Alexandra Strauss — “Orwell: 2+2=5”

Viridiana Lieberman — “The Perfect Neighbor”

Stephan Krumbiegel, Olaf Voigtländer and Alfredo Castro — “Riefenstahl”

Production

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath — “2000 Meters to Andriivka”

Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman — “The Alabama Solution”

James Jones — “Antidote”

Petra Costa and Alessandra Orofino — “Apocalypse in the Tropics”

Helle Faber — “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

Julia Loktev — “My Undesirable Friends: Part 1: Last Air in Moscow”

Cinematography

Artur Tort — “Afternoons of Solitude”

Ben Bernhard — “Architecton”

Brandon Somerhalder — “Come See Me in the Good Light”

Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo and Tor Edvin Eliassen — “Folktales”

Brittany Shyne — “Seeds”

Jean Dakar — “The Tale of Silyan”

Original Music Score

Sam Slater — “2000 Meters to Andriivka”

Blake Neely — “Come See Me in the Good Light”

Maya Shenfeld — “Cover-Up”

Kris Bowers — “The Eyes of Ghana”

Todd Griffin — “Folktales”

Alexeï Aïgui — “Orwell: 2+2=5”

Sound Design

Alexander Dudarev — “Architecton”

James LeBrecht, Greg Francis and Nina Hartstone — “Deaf President Now!”

Andreas Lindberg Svensson — “Folktales”

Bonnie Wild — “Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore”

Sean Ono Lennon, Sam Gannon and Simon Hilton — “One to One: John and Yoko”

Daniel Timmons and Ben Kruse — “Seeds”

Visual Design

Nominees to be determined — “Ghost Boy”

Nominees to be determined — “In Waves and War”

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Josh Shaffner — “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

Norn Jordan — “The New Yorker at 100”

Joseph Midthun — “Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted”

Nominees to be determined — “Zodiac Killer Project”

Debut

“Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore” — Directed by Shoshannah Stern

“Monk in Pieces” — Directed by Billy Shebar and David C. Roberts

“Remaining Native” — Directed by Paige Bethmann

“Seeds” — Directed by Brittany Shyne

“The Shepherd and the Bear” — Directed by Max Keegan

“Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted” — Directed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson

Spotlight Award

“Always” — Directed by Deming Chen

“The Encampments” — Directed by Michael T Workman and Kei Pritsker

“Flophouse America” — Directed by Monica Strømdahl

“Sanatorium” — Directed by Gar O’Rourke

“To the West, in Zapata” — Directed by David Bim

Audience Choice Prize

“Apocalypse in the Tropics” — Directed by Petra Costa

“Coexistence, My Ass!” — Directed by Amber Fares

“Come See Me in the Good Light” — Directed by Ryan White

“The Eyes of Ghana” — Directed by Ben Proudfoot

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” — Directed by Amy Berg

“The Librarians” — Directed by Kim A. Snyder

“Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore” — Directed by Shoshannah Stern

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin” — Directed by David Borenstein

“Prime Minister” — Directed by Michelle Walsh and Lindsay Utz

“The Tale of Silyan” — Directed by Tamara Kotevska

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Audience Choice Prize Longlist

“Cover-Up” — Directed by Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus

“Cutting Through Rocks” — Directed by Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni

“Deaf President Now!” — Directed by Nyle DiMarco and Davis Guggenheim

“Folktales” — Directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady

“Orwell: 2+2=5” — Directed by Raoul Peck

“The Perfect Neighbor” — Directed by Geeta Gandbhir

Unforgettables Honorees

Noam Shuster-Eliassi — “Coexistence, My Ass!”

Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley — “Come See Me in the Good Light”

Seymour Hersh — “Cover-Up”

Sara Shahverdi — “Cutting Through Rocks”

Pavel Talankin — “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

Jacinda Ardern — “Prime Minister”

Fatma Hassona — “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk”

Shorts List

“All the Empty Rooms” — Directed by Joshua Seftel

“Am I the Skinniest Person You’ve Ever Seen?” — Directed by Eisha Marjara

“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud” — Directed by Brent Renaud and Craig Renaud

“Crying Glacier” — Directed by Lutz Stautner

“The Devil Is Busy” — Directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Christalyn Hampton

“The Long Valley” — Directed by Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck and Robert Machoian

“Mama Micra” — Directed by Rebecca Blöcher

“Perfectly a Strangeness” — Directed by Alison McAlpine

“We Were the Scenery” — Directed by Christopher Radcliff

“Who Loves the Sun” — Directed by Arshia Shakiba

Broadcast Film

“Deaf President Now!” — Directed by Nyle DiMarco and Davis Guggenheim

“Democracy Noir” — Directed by Connie Field

“Enigma” — Directed by Zackary Drucker

“My Mom Jayne” — Directed by Mariska Hargitay

“Pee-wee as Himself” — Directed by Matt Wolf

“Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” — Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Nonfiction Series

“Chimp Crazy” — Directed by Eric Goode

“Couples Therapy” — Directed by Pax Wassermann and Bennett Elliott

“Dallas, 2019” — Directed by Darius Clark Monroe

“The Sing Sing Chronicles” — Directed by Dawn Porter

“Social Studies” — Directed by Lauren Greenfield

“The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth” — Directed by Juliette Eisner

Anthology Series

“Conan O’Brien Must Go” — Executive producers Conan O’Brien and Jeff Ross

“Harlem Ice” — Executive producers Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Robin Roberts and Geeta Gandbhir

“Omnivore” — Executive producers René Redzepi, Ben Liebmann, Chris Rice, Matt Goulding, Collin Orcutt and Mateo Willis

“Our Oceans” — Executive producers Jonathan Smith and James Honeyborne

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” — Executive producers Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers and Juaquin Cambron

“Tucci in Italy” — Executive producers Stanley Tucci, Lottie Birmingham, Amanda Lyon and Simon Raike

Broadcast Editing

“Deaf President Now!” — Edited by Michael Harte

“My Mom Jayne” — Edited by JD Marlow

“Pee-wee as Himself” — Edited by Damian Rodriguez

“Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” — Edited by Joshua L. Pearson

“Social Studies” — Edited by Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Helen Kearns, Catherine Bull and Charles Little II

“Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos” — Edited by Andy Grieve

Broadcast Cinematography

“Chef’s Table: Legends” — Director of photography Will Basanta

“Dallas, 2019” — Director of photography Christine Ng

“No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski” — Director of photography Steve Lidgerwood

“Omnivore” — Directors of photography Tom Elliott, Sy Turnbull and Jurgen Lisse

“Our Oceans” — Directors of photography Roger Munns, Roger Horrocks, Justin Maguire, Ryan Tidman and Jamie McPherson

“Social Studies” — Directors of photography Bryan Donnell, Jenna Rosher and Jerry Risius