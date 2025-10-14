Cinema United Renews CEO Michael O’Leary’s Contract for 5 Years

Cinema United has reached a five-year contract renewal with CEO Michael O’Leary, who joined the movie theater trade organization formerly known as the National Association of Theater Owners in 2023.

“Representing the great people who own and operate theatres across the United States and around the world has been one of the great honors of my professional career, and I am energized by the opportunities that lie ahead for this iconic industry,” said O’Leary.

“I want to thank Chairman Mike Bowers, outgoing Chair Bob Bagby and the entire Cinema United Executive Board for this opportunity. I also want to thank my dedicated colleagues at Cinema United. Our success is a direct result of their hard work and creativity, and I am excited to continue our work supporting and advocating on behalf of this industry,” O’Leary continued.

Since joining the organization in 2023 and helping oversee its name change to Cinema United first announced this past April, O’Leary has focused on expanding the input of movie theater owners beyond the major circuits, working with outgoing chair Bob Bagby to expand the organization’s national board elections to all members and to include seats on the board reserved for mid-sized chains and independent cinemas.

O’Leary has also called for attracting new waves of capital investments for theaters and using them to reinvest in updating cinemas with new projection and sound technology, as well as improved seats and concession options. To that end, the top eight theater chains have already spent $1.5 billion in refurbishments in the past year alone, with more to come.

“Michael has proven to be a tireless and passionate advocate for the exhibition

industry,” said Mike Bowers, Cinema United Board Chair and CEO of Harkins Theatres.



“Leveraging his broad experience in the motion picture industry as well as on Capitol Hill, Michael’s focus on unity, strategy and continuous improvement has earned the confidence and respect of members of all sizes, as well as our studio partners. ​The next five years present unique and exciting opportunities for our industry. We are thrilled to have the long-term stability and steady hand of Michael and the talented Cinema United team representing us during this time.”